Once again, Charlie Brown holiday specials will only be on Apple TV+

Apple bought the rights to the 'Peanuts' back catalog a few years ago.

Those hoping to catch the "Peanuts" holiday specials this season will have to download the Apple TV+ app.

The rights to the specials, which had been a mainstay of network TV for decades, were acquired by Apple back in 2020, prompting no shortage of outrage at the time.

It means that once again, this holiday season the specials will only be viewable at any time for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Apple is making them free to view for nonsubscribers who download the app – but they'll only have a window of a few days to watch each one.

Here are the free-to-view periods:

  • “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” – Oct. 28-31.
  • “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” – Nov. 23-27. 
  • "A Charlie Brown Christmas” – Dec. 22-25.

Prior to Apple acquiring the rights, the specials had been broadcast from 2001 to 2020 on ABC, and from 1966 to 2000 on CBS.

Two more "Peanuts" specials, “I Want a Dog for Christmas” and “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales,” will be added to the Apple TV+ platform for subscribers from Dec. 2.

