Once an interviewee, then an intern, Pauleen Le is now a reporter at WCCO

Sixteen years after making her debut as a child on WCCO-TV, Pauleen Le is coming home to join the team.

Le confirmed this week that she is the latest hire for the Twin Cities CBS affiliate, leaving her current role at CBS 58 in Milwaukee.

But the Eagan native's history with WCCO dates back as far as 2006, when as a child she was interviewed by the station.

Just four years later, while she was studying at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, she spent five months at WCCO as an intern, which was her first work experience in a TV newsroom.

Internships at CNN and The Associated Press followed, before her first full-time position as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor at WKBT news in La Crosse.

Since then, her career has taken her to WLUK-FOX 11 in Green Bay, WPTA in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and eventually to CBS 58 in Milwaukee, where she has been the past three-and-a-half years.

Her next step brings her back to Minnesota.

"The adventure begins in April! Get ready Minnesota, I’M COMING HOME!" she posted on her Facebook page.

She'll be joining the WCCO This Morning team, led by Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown.

"We look forward to Pauleen joining the reporter team," WCCO said in a statement to Bring Me The News. "She'll be helping our community get what they need when they wake up with WCCO This Morning."

