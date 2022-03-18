Skip to main content
Once an interviewee, then an intern, Pauleen Le is now a reporter at WCCO

Once an interviewee, then an intern, Pauleen Le is now a reporter at WCCO

The Eagan native is returning to Minnesota.

Pauleen Le, Twitter

The Eagan native is returning to Minnesota.

Sixteen years after making her debut as a child on WCCO-TV, Pauleen Le is coming home to join the team.

Le confirmed this week that she is the latest hire for the Twin Cities CBS affiliate, leaving her current role at CBS 58 in Milwaukee.

But the Eagan native's history with WCCO dates back as far as 2006, when as a child she was interviewed by the station.

Just four years later, while she was studying at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, she spent five months at WCCO as an intern, which was her first work experience in a TV newsroom.

Internships at CNN and The Associated Press followed, before her first full-time position as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor at WKBT news in La Crosse.

Since then, her career has taken her to WLUK-FOX 11 in Green Bay, WPTA in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and eventually to CBS 58 in Milwaukee, where she has been the past three-and-a-half years.

Her next step brings her back to Minnesota.

"The adventure begins in April! Get ready Minnesota, I’M COMING HOME!" she posted on her Facebook page.

She'll be joining the WCCO This Morning team, led by Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown.

"We look forward to Pauleen joining the reporter team," WCCO said in a statement to Bring Me The News. "She'll be helping our community get what they need when they wake up with WCCO This Morning."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Pauleen Le
TV, Movies and The Arts

Once an interviewee, then an intern, Pauleen Le is now a reporter at WCCO

The Eagan native is returning to Minnesota.

West St Paul, Minnesota - August 2018 target storefront crop
MN News

Charges: Woman trashed Target with golf club, doing $7K in damage

She also is accused of pouring chocolate sauce and other liquids on the floor.

Amber Alert
MN News

AMBER ALERT canceled: 2-year-old Minnesota boy is safe

The alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chet Holmgren
MN Sports

Chet Holmgren dominates in NCAA tournament debut

The soon-to-be 20-year-old from Minnesota could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Davante Adams
MN Vikings

Packers trade ace receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders

It comes a week after Aaron Rodgers extended his stay in Green Bay.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 3.18.58 PM
MN Timberwolves

Stephen A. Smith rips 'classless' Wolves for taunting Westbrook

It wasn't the first time this week that the Wolves mocked an opponent's airball.

Maggie Sullivan
MN News

Human resources head at Minneapolis Public Schools resigns

Her resignation comes as she sits on the bargaining team amid the educator strike.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 2.37.30 PM
MN News

MN native among 10 killed by Russians while 'waiting for bread' in Ukraine

The 67-year-old was caring for a friend with M.S.

Mercedez Rocha
MN News

Woman's body found in snow pile at Rochester school is identified

She was reported missing from Northfield in February.

radio
MN Music and Radio

5 Minnesota radio stars elected to broadcasting hall of fame

Some of the top names still broadcasting in Minnesota are going into the hall of fame.

rainbow flag lgbtq gay pride
MN News

Students criticize Becker School Board for allowing anti-LGBTQ presentation

The community questioned why the school board needed to hear the "other side" of LGBTQ rights.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 2.12.55 PM
Minnesota Life

'Awful smell' in small Minnesota town expected to get worse

"The smell will continue to get worse before it gets better."

Related

Screen Shot 2020-01-21 at 10.19.53 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter Mary McGuire is saying goodbye to WCCO-TV

The Minnesota native is leaving local TV.

Christiane Cordero
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO reporter Christiane Cordero is leaving for California

The announcement comes the same week WCCO welcomed a new face.

Screen Shot 2021-03-03 at 9.26.49 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Check out WCCO's Frank Vascellaro on 'Sale of the Century' in 1988

*Leo DiCaprio pointing gif*

TV reporters
TV, Movies and The Arts

New reporters heading to Twin Cities to work for KSTP, WCCO

The announcements were made this week.

Screen Shot 2019-12-13 at 12.48.22 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

CBS launches news streaming platform in MN, featuring WCCO content

The service went live on Thursday.

Liz Collin
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former WCCO reporter Liz Collin joins Alpha News

Collin announced she was leaving WCCO-TV last month.

Screen Shot 2021-06-12 at 7.50.02 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Former WCCO reporter Mary McGuire joins FOX 9

She'll be reporting in a freelance role with the FOX affiliate.

Kim Johnson
TV, Movies and The Arts

Kim Johnson announces unexpected departure from WCCO-TV

Reasons for her departure haven't been disclosed.