One of highest Google-rated Indian restaurants in U.S. is in Minneapolis

One of America's highest Google-rated Indian restaurants is in Minneapolis

The Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine & Bar has an outstanding star rating after hundreds of reviews.

Minneapolis is home to one of the best-rated Indian restaurants in the country.

That's according to Bonus Insider, which compiled a ranking of the Indian restaurants with the best review ratings on Google to mark the celebration of Diwali.

Coming in at 9th nationally is the Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine & Bar, which opened last December at 903 South Washington Avenue in the Downtown East neighborhood.

In its first year of opening, the restaurant has racked up an average Google rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 386 reviews.

The restaurant took up residence in a space formerly occupied by Sanctuary. It's the work of owner and chef Joginder Cheema, who the Twin Cities Business Journals has launched around 15 Indian restaurants in the Twin Cities, including Taste of India in Maplewood and Bukhara Indian Bistro in Wayzata, which he sold in 2018.

Among the recent Google reviews was this one: 

"This is the best Indian restaurant I have ever tried in Minneapolis! I looked at the menu and i was shocked about how cheap the price is, I honestly thought that since it's cheap then it's probably a bad restaurant or provides small portion. I ordered Dal (Lentil tempered with green chilies, coriander leaves, garlic and cumin). I have asked the chef if it's ok to him to add potatoes to my Dal, and he agreed! The food arrived, the portion was good and the taste of the food that it reminded me of my mom's cooking 😭 I will definitely come back again soon!!!"

