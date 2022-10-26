One of highest Google-rated Indian restaurants in U.S. is in Minneapolis

Minneapolis is home to one of the best-rated Indian restaurants in the country.

That's according to Bonus Insider, which compiled a ranking of the Indian restaurants with the best review ratings on Google to mark the celebration of Diwali.

Coming in at 9th nationally is the Spice & Tonic Indian Cuisine & Bar, which opened last December at 903 South Washington Avenue in the Downtown East neighborhood.

In its first year of opening, the restaurant has racked up an average Google rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 based on 386 reviews.

The restaurant took up residence in a space formerly occupied by Sanctuary. It's the work of owner and chef Joginder Cheema, who the Twin Cities Business Journals has launched around 15 Indian restaurants in the Twin Cities, including Taste of India in Maplewood and Bukhara Indian Bistro in Wayzata, which he sold in 2018.

Among the recent Google reviews was this one: