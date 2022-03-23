One of Bachelor Nation's biggest podcasts is now hosted by two Minnesotans

What doesn't Minnesota do at a high level? Our sports teams keep signing superstars, we have a sweet state fair, make famous hamburgers, have a giant mall, thousands of lakes, and to top it off the two reality-TV-made stars hosting the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast are Minnesotans.

Becca Kufrin, 31, and Michelle Young, 28, are hosting the weekly podcast that is dedicated to talking about the latest happenings from ABC's extremely realistic TV shows where one man or woman meet 30 or so regular people with hopes of falling in love and getting married.

Kufrin was the Bachelorette in 2018 after that lying snake Ari Leyendyk Jr. broke her heart on The Bachelor. But she's since become far more popular than he is and has even starred on the bachelor nation spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise.

Young, who is an elementary teacher and former prep basketball standout from Woodbury, was rejected at the very end of Matt James' Bachelor season. But she bounced back to become the Bachelorette in 2021 and got engaged to a guy named Nate, and they're still in love.

Young's first episode alongside Kufrin was Tuesday.

If you don't watch the show, here's the cliff notes version for how it works.

The bachelor or bachelorette gets a bunch of roses to give to people they hope to fall in love with (and maybe get weird in the fantasy suite), while the hapless losers who don't get a rose get sent home where they have to rewatch their hopeless romance on TV all while not talking about it with anyone because doing so would break their contract.

There is lots of crying, drinking, bickering, smooching and saying "like" between every third word. Like, seriously, like, how like can anyone not be, like, entertained by the show?