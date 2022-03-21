Open Streets Minneapolis is back, 2022 schedule released

Open Streets Minneapolis is back this year with a full season of events for the first time since 2019.

Our Streets Minneapolis on Monday announced the 2022 Open Streets schedule, which includes five family friendly events where organizers close down the street to vehicles for programming, live music, vendors, art, and other activities.

The fun kicks off in June and continues with events monthly in different areas of the city through October. This year's schedule is as follows:

June 5: Open Streets Lyndale in Uptown

July 10: Open Streets Franklin in central Minneapolis (the first on Franklin Avenue in three years)

Aug. 13: Open Streets East Lake in south Minneapolis

Sept. 10: Open Streets West Broadway in north Minneapolis

Oct. 1: Open Streets Minnehaha

The 2022 events follow a limited run of Open Streets in 2021 and a break from events in 2020.

Our Streets has been putting on Open Streets since 2011. The community-driven organization says Open Streets are more than just a street festival — the events allow people to imagine what city streets could look like if they were designed for people who bike, walk and roll instead of drive.

The Open Streets season is different each year, with organizers saying they're looking forward to "Returning to past routes and expanding to new streets in future years."

Businesses, artists, performers, community groups and others looking to participate in Open Streets can register now online here.