December 31, 2021
Ordway cancels remaining 'Donna Summer Musical' shows due to COVID
There were three performances left.
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has canceled the remaining performances of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical due to COVID-19.

The St. Paul theater said Friday members of the show's touring company tested positive for COVID-19, so the remaining performances of the Broadway @ the Ordway shows are canceled. 

They were scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The production began at the Ordway on Dec. 28.

Those who purchased tickets should contact the Ordway ticket office at 651-224-4222 to request a refund or to receive credits for a future show.

The Ordway has two remaining Broadway @ the Ordway shows: An Officer and a Gentleman from Jan. 20-23 and Waitress from March 8-13. They both remain scheduled. 

This isn't the first production that has ended early due to COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant. 

The Guthrie Theater on Sunday called off the remaining performances of A Christmas Carol due to "multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of the Guthrie cast and staff."

Meanwhile, several restaurants and venues across the Twin Cities are calling off their New Year's Eve parties and are closing for the weekend due to omicron and COVID cases among employees. 

