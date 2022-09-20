Ordway to bring free livestream orchestra concert to Rice Park

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts announced plans Tuesday to offer free, live-streamed programming at Rice Park.

The newly announced Ordway Inside Out will present a Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on a large 23' x 13' screen, according to an announcement from the Ordway. The concert, led by renowned pianist and composer Conrad Tao, will feature a program built around Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24.

"A Renaissance madrigal by Carlo Gesualdo, a sunny keyboard concerto by C.P.E. Bach, and a cryptic work for viola and piano by Morton Feldman are like a twisting labyrinth of darkness and light that anticipates the harmonic instability and searching quality of Mozart’s concerto," the concert summary reads.

"Ruth Crawford-Seeger’s Music for Small Orchestra frames this journey with a slow, pensive descent into the dark maze and a roguish finale that climbs towards a window of light."

Ordway Inside Out is a presentation of the Arts Partnership — which includes Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, and Schubert Club— in coordination with the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance.

“The Arts Partnership is proud and excited to present Ordway Inside Out,” stated Jon Limbacher, president of the Arts Partnership and managing director and president of the SPCO. “We look forward to our community gathering in our spectacular Rice Park to experience a live performance of the SPCO. Ordway Inside Out reflects the partners’ shared commitment to accessibility.”

The event is free of charge and un-ticketed. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair to sit and enjoy.