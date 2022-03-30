Skip to main content
The Ordway reveals lineup for its 2022-23 Broadway, concert season

A production of 'Beauty and the Beast' is among the Broadway @ the Ordway shows.

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the lineups for its Broadway and Ordway Presents concert series over the next year.

The concert venue announced Tuesday that it will be bringing four Broadway productions to St. Paul, including the critically acclaimed SIX, about the wives of Henry VIII, while a touring version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast is scheduled for the holiday season.

It has also revealed four acts for its Ordway Presents Series, including a concert by Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Broadway @ the Ordway

  • SIX (Oct. 25, 2022 – Nov. 6, 2022): A musical about the six wives of Tudor King Henry VIII. The show was a sellout hit in a pre-Broadway production at the Ordway in 2019.
  • Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Nov. 30, 2022 – Dec. 31, 2022): The musical stage adaptation of one of Disney's most beloved animated features.
  • A Soldier’s Play (Feb. 8, 2023 – Feb. 12, 2023) : A 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning play in which a Black sergeant's murder triggers "a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America." Note: Will be performed at The Fitzgerald Theatre.
  • My Fair Lady (March 21, 2023 – March 25, 2023): The 1956 stage musical that became a smash Hollywood hit starring Audrey Hepburn returns to St. Paul.

Ordway Presents Series

  • Nachito Herrera and the Havana Jazz All Stars performing CUBA LIVE (Sept. 24, 2022): Minnesota jazz icon Nachito Herrera returns to the Ordway stage for the third time, leading a band made up of superstars from the Cuban music scene.
  • Damien Sneed’s Our Song, Our Story (Nov. 18, 2022): An evening of music "highlighting some of the world’s most well-known operatic arias, art songs and spirituals," featuring vocals by Raehann Bryce-Davis and Brandie Inez Sutton, accompanied by a string quartet and Damien Sneed on piano.
  • Sounds of Blackness: Music for Martin (Jan. 13, 2023): The three-time Grammy Award-winning vocal and instrumental ensemble from the Twin Cities pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr., with their musical arrangements complemented by narration and audio visual elements of the Civil Rights Movement.
  • Patti LuPone in Concert: Don’t Monkey with Broadway (Apr. 14, 2023): The Broadway titan will perform her own interpretation of classic Broadway show tunes, including those by the likes or Richard Rodgers, Stephen Schwartz, Jule Styne, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim.

Individual show tickets for both series will go on sale in the summer. Subscriptions are also available at The Ordway's website, or by calling the Ordway Ticket Office at 651-224-4222. 

