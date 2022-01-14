Ordway will require vaccinated audience members also be boosted

The Ordway in St. Paul, the Minnesota Opera, The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and Schubert Club will require vaccinated audience members to have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Arts Partnership announced its updated COVID-19 policy on Friday, noting it goes into effect Feb. 1. The current policy requires showgoers to present proof of either "full COVID-19 vaccination" (which, up to this point, has not included booster shots), or a negative COVID test result from within 72 hours.

But starting next month, audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination and proof a booster shot, or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of the performance (rapid home tests aren't accepted).

Those who are vaccinated but not boosted must show proof of a negative COVID test taken in the past 72 hours. And this includes those who are not yet eligible for a booster, including kids under 12.

And everyone will be required to wear non-cloth face masks, such as N95, KN95, KF94 or surgical masks.

“The health of our guests, artists and staff is paramount, and we want everyone who attends one of our performances to feel comfortable and safe,” said Ryan Taylor, president of the Arts Partnership and president and general director of Minnesota Opera. “Our updated policies continue to follow current recommendations from public health experts, and we will continue to pursue decisions to best protect our artists, guests, organizations and our broader community.”

Audience members can show a printed or digital copy of their vaccination card or COVID test. And it must match their photo ID.

Those who are experiencing COVID symptoms or who do not meet the new requirements can exchange their tickets or request a refund.