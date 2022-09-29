Skip to main content
Organizers seeking ideas for 'reimagining' of Grand Old Day

Organizers seeking ideas for 'reimagining' of Grand Old Day

A task force is set to begin meeting next month to reimagine the event.

Michael Hicks, Flickr

A task force is set to begin meeting next month to reimagine the event.

After three summers without Grand Old Day, the beloved St. Paul festival is poised to make a comeback in 2023. 

The Grand Avenue Business Association recently announced its seeking community members and business representatives to join in reimagining the event for next year. 

According to GABA, the Reimagine Grand Old Day Task Force will begin meeting next month to help "reimagine the event in a sustainable way from which to grow." 

The task for is set to meet monthly between October and December; bi-monthly from January to March; and weekly from April through the event. 

Meeting times are to be determined, according to GABA, and interested volunteers should reach out by Friday, Sept. 30. 

Goals of the task force including promoting Grand Avenue as a world-class destination for shopping, entertainment, and dining and prioritizing engagement with community residents. 

The event drew over 200,000 visitors in 2019, having originally been canceled only to be revived after an outpouring of outrage and support inspired fundraising efforts, and attempts to provide an alternative to the event.

Next Up

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

Organizers seeking ideas for 'reimagining' of Grand Old Day

A task force is set to begin meeting next month to reimagine the event.

Cub Foods carjacking suspect
MN News

Police hunt carjacker who shot father as he protected daughter at Cub Foods

The incident happened Saturday.

fentanyl
MN News

Eveleth man gets 11 years for selling woman fentanyl that led to fatal OD

Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was sentenced to 134 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Virginia Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 10.31.26 AM
MN News

Man seriously injured after being struck by driver while skateboarding

The crash remains under investigation.

road construction
MN News

Authorities identify construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul

The crash remains under investigation.

Brian O'Hara
MN News

Brian O'Hara selected as new Minneapolis police chief

O'Hara currently serves a deputy mayor role in Newark, New Jersey.

Darbys
MN Food & Drink

Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years

The business announced it will be closing in October.

NickEngerFB
MN News

Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake

The victim's father said his son was on his way to work before the crash.

Police tape
MN News

Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park

The shooting happened at a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive.

Steven and Stacy Stearns
MN News

Murder-suicide involving husband, wife confirmed in Becker Co.

Two dogs were also found dead at the house.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 3.36.57 PM
MN News

Scott County attorney candidates differ on marijuana possession

Scott County is one of a few Minnesota counties where the incumbent prosecutor is facing a challenger in November.

road construction
MN News

Construction worker killed in collision in downtown St. Paul

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Related

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

Getting canceled was the best thing to happen to Grand Old Day

A bumper crowd turned out for the resurrected festival.

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's Grand Old Day canceled for third straight year

Event planners say they want to focus their time and energy on 2023.

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

St. Paul's Grand Old Day is going ahead after all

It had been canceled a week ago, but organizers backtracked following the reaction.

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

There is now a serious effort underway to bring Grand Old Day back

At a minimum, the pub crawl will happen June 2.

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

St. Paul might get Grand Old Day whether it likes it or not

Grand Old Day Anyway is a real thing, and tickets are on sale.

Screen Shot 2019-04-23 at 4.49.19 PM
Minnesota Life

There will be no Grand Old Day in St. Paul this year

The decision was taken to "keep the event fresh for 2020."

Grand Old Day
MN News

Finances at Grand Old Day subject of police, federal investigation

The annual event was initially canceled this year due to funding issues, before being saved.

image
MN Shopping

New shop for sustainable living to open on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue

A new store for ethically-sourced goods is coming to St. Paul.