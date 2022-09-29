Organizers seeking ideas for 'reimagining' of Grand Old Day

After three summers without Grand Old Day, the beloved St. Paul festival is poised to make a comeback in 2023.

The Grand Avenue Business Association recently announced its seeking community members and business representatives to join in reimagining the event for next year.

According to GABA, the Reimagine Grand Old Day Task Force will begin meeting next month to help "reimagine the event in a sustainable way from which to grow."

The task for is set to meet monthly between October and December; bi-monthly from January to March; and weekly from April through the event.

Meeting times are to be determined, according to GABA, and interested volunteers should reach out by Friday, Sept. 30.

Goals of the task force including promoting Grand Avenue as a world-class destination for shopping, entertainment, and dining and prioritizing engagement with community residents.

The event drew over 200,000 visitors in 2019, having originally been canceled only to be revived after an outpouring of outrage and support inspired fundraising efforts, and attempts to provide an alternative to the event.