Original David Fong's restaurant to close in Bloomington

Its two other Twin Cities locations will remain open.

David Fong's, which has served Chinese cuisine to Bloomington residents since 1958, is closing.

The restaurant announced that its location at 94th and Lyndale will close later this summer, coinciding with the retirement of Edward Fong, the second-generation owner and operator.

The two other David Fong's restaurants in the Twin Cities, found in Savage and Prior Lake, are run by Ed Fong's siblings and will remain open.

"We’ve had an amazing run with David Fong’s, and have proudly carried my parents’ dream and legacy forward all these years," said Ed in a press statement. 

"They started a small Chinese carryout spot more than 64 years ago, and it grew into a beautiful restaurant serving their favorite Chinese dishes."

David and Helen Fong created a family dynasty, with all six of their children working in the restaurant at some point of their lives.

Ed Fong's sister Cindy Le runs the Fong’s Restaurant, Bar, and Event Center in Prior Lake, and brother David Fong Jr. runs D.Fong’s “Chinese Cuisine" in Savage.

David Fong initially moved to Minnesota from China as a child, working in his parents' restaurant, Moy Cafe in North Minneapolis.

Along with wife Helen, they opened a carryout service initially, before opening their first bricks-and-mortar location in 1966.

Staff were told of the impending closure on Thursday afternoon, with Ed Fong saying they will have the opportunity to take up positions at the other two restaurants.

"My wife Blanche and I look forward to spending time with our grandchildren," Ed Fong said. "David Fong’s will always be part of our history and family, and we are so grateful for the support of our community, diners, friends, and neighbors over all these years."

