Outpouring of aid for St. Paul's Eggroll Queen after generator, cat-converter stolen

Eggroll Queen, a St. Paul food truck owned and operated by Mai Vang, has seen an overflow of community support after an electric generator and catalytic converter were stolen from the truck.

Vang posted on Eggroll Queen's Facebook page on Dec. 30, asking: "Why steal from the Little Guy who could barely survive?" She said someone broke into the truck and stole the two pieces, saying the generator was securely mounted under the truck.

As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe has raised over $8,800 of its $2,500 goal to help support Vang and her small business.

The fundraiser was started by Nick Kaufenberg, who also is in the food truck business.

"When I began my food truck career, there was only one person who offered advice to a new food truck vendor. This advice was immediately followed by support, and eventually a friendship that had become familial. Mai and Chai Vang are two of the kindest, most hardworking people I've met," he said in the post.

Vang, who is deaf, said the theft happened at a time they are preparing to fix their truck and build a prep kitchen.

"With everything they do and all that they rely on depending on the operation of this truck, they are put in a precarious situation. I am organizing this small effort to give back to two people who have given so much," Kaufenberg wrote.

The Star Tribune reported that Vang lost her hearing about nine years ago and began to sell egg rolls to cover medical expenses. She is also known around the community for her philanthropy, often donating to community causes.

Bring Me The News reached out to Vang on Wednesday.