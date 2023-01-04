Outpouring of aid for St. Paul's Eggroll Queen after generator, cat-converter stolen

Skip to main content
Outpouring of support for St. Paul's Eggroll Queen after generator, catalytic converter stolen

Outpouring of support for St. Paul's Eggroll Queen after generator, catalytic converter stolen

Owner Mai Vang said her food truck was stolen from and vandalized last week.

Eggroll Queen/Facebook

Owner Mai Vang said her food truck was stolen from and vandalized last week.

Eggroll Queen, a St. Paul food truck owned and operated by Mai Vang, has seen an overflow of community support after an electric generator and catalytic converter were stolen from the truck.

Vang posted on Eggroll Queen's Facebook page on Dec. 30, asking: "Why steal from the Little Guy who could barely survive?" She said someone broke into the truck and stole the two pieces, saying the generator was securely mounted under the truck.

As of Wednesday, a GoFundMe has raised over $8,800 of its $2,500 goal to help support Vang and her small business.

The fundraiser was started by Nick Kaufenberg, who also is in the food truck business.

"When I began my food truck career, there was only one person who offered advice to a new food truck vendor. This advice was immediately followed by support, and eventually a friendship that had become familial. Mai and Chai Vang are two of the kindest, most hardworking people I've met," he said in the post.

Vang, who is deaf, said the theft happened at a time they are preparing to fix their truck and build a prep kitchen. 

"With everything they do and all that they rely on depending on the operation of this truck, they are put in a precarious situation. I am organizing this small effort to give back to two people who have given so much," Kaufenberg wrote.

The Star Tribune reported that Vang lost her hearing about nine years ago and began to sell egg rolls to cover medical expenses. She is also known around the community for her philanthropy, often donating to community causes.

Bring Me The News reached out to Vang on Wednesday.

Next Up

EggrollQueen
MN Food & Drink

Outpouring of aid for St. Paul's Eggroll Queen after generator, cat-converter stolen

Owner Mai Vang said her food truck was stolen from and vandalized last week.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Pickup driver fatally strikes motorist who got out of car after crash

The man was standing on the shoulder after his car ended up in a ditch.

Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.04.07 AM
MN News

Suspect arrested in murder of St. Paul man outside his home

A suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

House for sale
MN Health

MDH: Radon testing during house sales declines nearly 40% in Minnesota

The health department notes the best time to test is when homes are being purchased.

snow plow msp airport
MN News

Travel through air, ground in Minnesota stalled due to winter storm

Recent snowfall combined with freezing rain has made for treacherous travel in Minnesota.

image
MN Lifestyle

City of Minnetonka reaches tentative agreement to purchase The Marsh

The deal is pending a vote from the Minnetonka City Council.

Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 7.43.53 AM
MN News

Dramatic video shows driver crash off I-494 bridge, flipping onto I-35W

The crash happened on Dec. 30.

snow
MN Weather

With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up in Twin Cities

At this rate, 15 inches in the metro isn't out of the question.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 8.27.50 PM
MN News

Delta jet slides off taxiway at MSP Airport

No injuries have been reported.

snow
MN Weather

MN school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4

Snow will continue throughout Wednesday, hitting the Twin Cities particularly hard.

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 4.57.59 PM
MN Lifestyle

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

The most Minnesotan thing ever?

WrongWayVidCrashTaser
MN News

Watch: State troopers use Taser twice on wrong-way driver after crash

The suspect was arrested at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Related

Union Depot Food Truck Festival
MN Food & Drink

MN Food Truck Festival to visit 3 metro cities this summer

The festival was originally held in Uptown, but organizers have now expanded to multiple Twin Cities locations.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 9.16.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Animales Barbeque Co. looks to open brick-and-mortar location

The popular food truck has partnered with the owner of Billy Sushi.

Screen Shot 2022-02-10 at 9.55.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities entrepreneur finds stolen food trailer after public appeal

A GoFundMe set up by Mackenson Charles after his food trailer was stolen had reached around $4,100 as of Thursday morning.

MatthewEckerRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

The man changed his story multiple times to police.

image
MN News

3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after Hwy. 77, I-494 chase

Bloomington police announced the arrests Tuesday.

image
MN News

'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in MN

Federal, state, and local law enforcement made arrests and seizures in nine states.

Union Depot Food Truck Festival
MN Food & Drink

Food truck group criticizes proposed 44% licensing fee hike in Hennepin Co.

A proposal from the county would increase licensing fees for food trucks from $156 to $225 next year.

SPPDHomicide
MN News

With woman's fatal shooting, St. Paul registers record 39th homicide

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.