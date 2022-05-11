Skip to main content
Over a half-century into career, Minneapolis actor James Hong gets his star

Over a half-century into career, Minneapolis actor James Hong gets his star

The 93-year-old actor received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Tuesday.

Hollywood Walk of Fame

The 93-year-old actor received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Tuesday.

After seven decades in show business, Minneapolis-born actor James Hong finally was presented a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Tuesday. 

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, who started a crowdfunding campaign in 2020 to raise the $55,000 needed for the star, and actress Jamie Lee Curtis spoke at Hong's ceremony. Hong didn't prepare any speech for the afternoon, saying he wanted "to feel the moment."

"I'm not that kind of person. I just want to feel the moment, you know what I mean?" he said to an audience Tuesday afternoon. "Just be here and see all of you people that I haven't seen in a long time."

Kim's crowdfunding campaign took only four days to reach its monetary goal. Curtis applauded Kim's efforts at the ceremony, saying "without Daniel, none of this is gonna happen." She also let loose an expletive in expressing how much Hong deserved this honor. 

"It's about f***ing time that we are here honoring James Hong with a star on the Hollywood Walk to Fame!"

Curtis also addressed why Hong chose her to speak at his ceremony, calling each other "survivors." She says they first met on the set of the critically acclaimed movie, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, and made a connection.

"James and I were drawn to each other that first day — we bonded," she said, with Hong sitting beside her. "We held hands, we laid on the floor, and we looked into each other's eyes and found mutual respect and real trust [towards one another]."

Kim pointed out during the ceremony that only 0.69% of the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame belong to Asian Americans. 

"Officially... 2,723 stars are on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nineteen of them are for Asian-Americans," Kim said.

Prior to the ceremony, Hong told Variety Magazine that he was overwhelmed by the honor. 

"I want to thank all the fans and friends who donated their money. It boggles my mind to think that there's enough people out there who would do that," he said. "And I don't know who they are, so I'll just have to thank them through [Variety Magazine's] article."

Background

James Hong was born the son of Chinese immigrants in Minneapolis, but was moved to Hong Kong at the age of 5 years old, according to Variety.

He later returned to the United States at the age of 10. Hong graduated from Minneapolis Central High School in 1947. 

When Hong reached his college years, he studied civil engineering at the University of Minnesota in the early 1950s, per the University of Minnesota Alumni Association

He later got a degree from the University of Southern California, and then worked in Los Angeles County for about 18 months as a road engineer, taking sick leave and PTO to work in movies, eventually quitting to become a full time actor.

Hong also served time for the United States Army in the Korean War. He reflected on his experience with China Insight, saying he was caught between a rock and hard place at times.

"I do not know if I would have liked to go to war in Korea but let's admit it that with a G.I. cap and this face charging at the Korean army, the Koreans would try to kill me. But then if we were to retreat and I turned around and ran back, the Americans would try to kill me too because they would think I am an enemy in disguise. I definitely think I would have been shot from one side and the other," he remarked.

Filmography

Hong got his breakthrough when he appeared on Groucho Marx's game show You Bet Your Life in 1950. He did impersonations of Groucho, James Cagney and others, which led to a "flood of fan mail" and helped land Hong an agent, according to IMDb.

The actor started his career in 1952, seven decades ago. He discussed his early career with Deadline, saying there weren't any "roles as a principle person in American society" as a Chinese American actor. 

"I am a Chinese American actor and there was nothing for me, and how can you take that slap in the face back and forth each year?” he told the publication in 2018. “Being from Minnesota, I’m a fighter, you know. I was an artist and wanted something more because it’s a lifetime of work. You just don’t want to get a paycheck to become a cliché person."

"In the beginning, I played all those roles, but they were all houseboys, laundry men, railroad workers and villains, always the bad guy or always the persecuted Chinaman, always being saved by a white person. There were no roles as a principle person in American society.”

As of 2022, Hong has appeared in over 650 works of film and plays, and is recognized as one of the most "prolific and well-recognized Asian-American character actors of movies and television," according to IMDb.

Hong appeared in four films that were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars: Love is a Many-Splendored Thing (1955), The Sand Pebbles (1966), Chinatown (1974) and Bound for Glory (1976). 

Other notable movies and shows Hong has played a role in include: Turning Red (2022), Big Trouble in Little China (1986), the Kung Fu Panda films, short films and animated series (2008-present), Mulan (1998), Balls of Fury (2007), Wayne's World 2 (1993) and many more.

Hong is one of the founders of the East-West Players, known as the oldest Asian American theater in Los Angeles. He also served as the president and charter member of the Association of Asian Pacific American Artists.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 7.18.57 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Over a half-century into career, Minneapolis actor James Hong gets his star

The 93-year-old actor received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Tuesday.

police lights
MN News

19-year-old motorist killed in Clay County crash

The crash occurred approximately 15 miles east of Fargo in Riverton Township.

5033-Vincent-Ave-S-Twilight-002
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled century-old Minneapolis home on market for $1.06M

The home features Norwegian Oak floors and a spacious open-concept.

skid steer
MN News

Electrical worker dies from being run over by skid loader in southern MN

The 23-year-old victim and other workers with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company were working in the electrical power line system prior to the accident.

Crooked Pint
MN Food & Drink

Crooked Pint's newest Twin Cities location opens Wednesday

Crooked Pint will open in the former Bonfire restaurant space in Savage.

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 9.39.16 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota's Crisp & Green to add 30 locations in Florida

The fast-casual chain is owned by Minnesota-based Steele Brands and has seen year-to-year growth since being founded in 2016.

People gather at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester, Minnesota on April 17, 2022.
MN News

Appeal to find arsonist who caused $2.5M damage to Rochester church

The investigation relates to a Peace United Church of Christ, which was extensively damaged by a fire last month.

boys volleyball
MN Sports

Boys volleyball falls 1 vote shy of becoming sanctioned MSHSL activity

It fell two votes shy a year ago, and just one vote this year.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 10

Hospitalizations jumped quite a bit over the weekend.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after teen driver pulls out in front of him

A 39-year-old man was killed in the crash.

Daniel Tiger
TV, Movies and The Arts

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live is coming to the State Theater

VIP tickets include a photo with Daniel Tiger.

Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 8.32.34 AM
Minnesota Life

'Huge bear' caught on camera in St. Louis Park yard

The black bear range in Minnesota has slowly been expanding south and west.

Related

James Hong
Minnesota Life

Campaign seeks Walk of Fame star for legendary Minnesota native

Even if you don't know James Hong by name, you know his face.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 5.04.00 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

David Arquette gives shoutout to MN's F1rst Wrestling on James Corden show

The Hollywood actor wrestled at at a F1rst Wrestling show at First Avenue in early 2019.

Screen Shot 2019-05-29 at 9.39.16 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota's Crisp & Green to add 30 locations in Florida

The fast-casual chain is owned by Minnesota-based Steele Brands and has seen year-to-year growth since being founded in 2016.

Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 11.26.01 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN actor Daniel Durant celebrating after 'CODA' wins Oscar

He grew up in Duluth and Faribault.

Dax Shepard
TV, Movies and The Arts

Dax Shepard added to Minneapolis Comedy Festival lineup

The Hollywood star hosts a popular podcast called 'Armchair Expert.'

USATSI_18096785_168397563_lowres
MN Music and Radio

Arcade Fire, Beck to make stop in Minneapolis for 'We' tour

The tour features appearances in North America and Europe.

Shailene Woodley Aaron rodgers
TV, Movies and The Arts

Shailene Woodley announces engagement to underachieving quarterback

The 'Big Little Lies' star and Aaron Rodgers have had a whirlwind romance.

MN News

Minnesota actor who played 'sultry Batman villainess' dies at 80

The 80-year-old, who was born in Aurora, Minnesota, passed away at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to the Hollywood Reporter. She had been battling cancer.