MN Dairy Queen viral video: Store to 're-staff' following investigation

The Minnesota Dairy Queen featured in a viral video in which an employee dumps a customer's order on the sidewalk will remain closed for a while longer.

Fourteen Foods, which operates the DQ Grill and Chill on 670 Bridge Street West in Owatonna, told Bring Me The News Friday it has completed its investigation into "the most recent incident that took place" there.

That incident was caught on video and shared to social media at the end of January, and prompted Fourteen Foods to temporarily shutter the restaurant as it investigated.

In the viral clip, a Dairy Queen worker opens the front doors where a customer is waiting outside, then intentionally flips the bag and tosses all its contents on to the sidewalk. The waiting customer attempts to kick the bag, but slips and falls, with laughter ensuing from the onlooking staff members.

Content warning: Strong language

The video is captioned "lady was rude asf 😂" and at the beginning, someone can be heard saying, "B**** she got the rest of it."

Fourteen Foods closed that Dairy Queen location as it investigated the video. With the internal probe now done, the company told Bring Me The News it has "taken the appropriate actions necessary to ensure that all employees represent the company's core values."

The statement does not specify whether those actions included dismissing employees, but further comments suggest as much.

The Grill and Chill will remain closed until spring 2022, Fourteen Foods said, "to ensure that we can properly re-staff the store and focus on training efforts during that time."

The company continued: "Fourteen Foods is committed to demonstrating our values and mission to all DQ customers and the communities in which we serve."

Bring Me The News has asked for clarification regarding the nature of the "appropriative actions" taken by Fourteen Foods.

