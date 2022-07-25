Skip to main content
Owners of Tilt Pinball to move into Liquor Lyle's historic space

The former dive spot is expected to keep some elements but ultimately turn into a pinball bar.

After being for sale for more than a year, the building that used to house Liquor Lyle's has been purchased by a local bar owner.

Tilt Pinball Bar, which is owned by real estate developer Daniel Oberpriller of North Bay Companies, said in an Instagram post that the location in Lowry Hill will become its new location. The building had been for sale since last year, when the owner stated they would not be reopening the iconic dive bar on South Hennepin Avenue.

Details of what the new location will include are limited, but Tilt said it will feature "more pinball machines, beers, seats at the bar, space to hang out, parking, items on the menu, better sound for our family of DJs... and on and on."

"Taking over this space is something of a bucket list for us. TILT was born in Minneapolis and to have the chance to bring this building back to life is incredibly humbling," the Instagram post reads. 

A report from Axios Twin Cities states building sold for $700,000. The venue was originally put on the market at $1 million. 

Lyle's closed permanently in early 2021, following the business closing for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tilt Pinball Bar originally opened in 2017 in the Whittier neighborhood.

"But let's be clear about one thing: YOU all did this," the business posted on Instagram, noting that the resurrection of Lyle's was due to locals doing what they could to have their voices heard. When it closed last year, many voiced their dismay.

The bar, opened in 1963, was popular among a wide mix of customers, with a former Liquor Lyle's general manager telling MinnPost in 2015 it attracted "rednecks, run-of-the-mill folks, college folks," and people from northern Minnesota. It was also a popular haunt for journalists, writers, musicians, actors and comedians, among them Josh Hartnett, David Carr, Paul Magers, Vince Flynn and Tom Arnold.

Tilt said in its announcement that they are also preparing to make a name change to their business.

"This move also means a name change for us. Due to certain reasons we'll be changing to LITT Pinball Bar," they said, adding "More on that later."

It remains unclear when the move will happen. Co-owner John Galvin told Racket the remodel "is currently in flux."

