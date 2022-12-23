Skip to main content
Panda Express opening latest Twin Cities location

A grand opening will be held at the new location on Jan. 4.

Panda Express will celebrate the opening of a new location in Roseville early next month.

The fast food chain, which services a range of Chinese-American fusion dishes, will hold an opening ceremony of the new Roseville location at 2030 Twin Lake Parkway on Jan. 4.

It will be the chain’s 26th restaurant in Minnesota.

The first 88 people to arrive at the grand opening will receive a “special gift,” according to the announcement.

The restaurant will serve popular dishes including its orange chicken, honey walnut shrimp and broccoli beef. It will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Roseville community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Gig McGrath, Panda Express area coach of operations, in a statement.

“We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”

Panda Express has hired 40,000 new employees since 2021, according to the announcement. 

