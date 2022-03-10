Parachute's first Minnesota store will be its largest yet

Parachute, a California-based home essentials brand, is opening its largest store yet in Edina on Thursday.

The new 4,000-square-foot store at The Galleria is the first Parachute store in Minnesota.

The shop will feature dedicated rooms to showcase product categories, such as a living area with a large fireplace and seating, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a nursery. There are also fitting rooms to try on Parachute's unisex bathrobes and loungewear.

The "modern lifestyle brand," which has a cult following, started as a bedding company in 2014 and has grown to sell items for nearly every room in the house. The Edina store is the 15th brick-and-mortar Parachute store, with the brand also available online.

"Parachute has a wonderful, growing fan base in the Twin Cities area, and [founder and CEO Ariel Kaye] and her team specifically chose the Galleria for its great mix of fashion, home and beauty — where Ariel knew they would best connect with their customers as well as new adopters," a news release says.

The retailer has a presence in California, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Washington D.C.

The Parachute Edina store, 3510 W 69th St. Suite 3165, will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

