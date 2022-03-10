Skip to main content
Parachute's first Minnesota store will be its largest yet

Parachute's first Minnesota store will be its largest yet

The home essential brand is opening in Edina.

Submitted photo

The home essential brand is opening in Edina.

Parachute, a California-based home essentials brand, is opening its largest store yet in Edina on Thursday. 

The new 4,000-square-foot store at The Galleria is the first Parachute store in Minnesota. 

The shop will feature dedicated rooms to showcase product categories, such as a living area with a large fireplace and seating, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and a nursery. There are also fitting rooms to try on Parachute's unisex bathrobes and loungewear. 

The "modern lifestyle brand," which has a cult following, started as a bedding company in 2014 and has grown to sell items for nearly every room in the house. The Edina store is the 15th brick-and-mortar Parachute store, with the brand also available online. 

"Parachute has a wonderful, growing fan base in the Twin Cities area, and [founder and CEO Ariel Kaye] and her team specifically chose the Galleria for its great mix of fashion, home and beauty — where Ariel knew they would best connect with their customers as well as new adopters," a news release says. 

The retailer has a presence in California, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Washington D.C.

The Parachute Edina store, 3510 W 69th St. Suite 3165, will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. 

