Paramore’s 2023 North America tour will end in St. Paul

The Paramore comeback is coming to Minnesota.

Paramore: guitarist Taylor York (left), lead vocalist Hayley Williams (center) and drummer Zac Farro (right). Courtesy of Atlantic Records.

Paramore announced an upcoming arena tour Friday that will make its last stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Aug. 2, 2023.

The tour, simply titled Paramore in North America, is set to kick-off May 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina and feature supporting acts Bloc Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and Paramore’s website.

The rock band formed in Franklin, Tennessee in 2004 and its current line-up consists of lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro.

While Williams has been the only constant in the band’s official line-up over the decades, Farro is a founding member of the band and York, who officially joined in 2009, began writing eventual Paramore songs with Williams when they were as young as 12 and 13 years old.

Paramore hit major mainstream success with the band’s second album, Riot!, in 2007.

Following the success of singles “Misery Business”, “Crushcrushcrush” and “That’s What You Get”, the band released “Decode,” the lead single for the Twilight film, the following year.

The band won a Grammy Award in 2015 for best rock song with the gospel choir-infused single “Ain’t It Fun” from the band’s self-titled four studio album.

The band’s recent circuit of both small venue and festival shows marked the end of a hiatus that started after the band wrapped touring on their 2017 album, After Laughter.

The band’s sixth's studio album, This Is Why, is due on Feb. 10 via Atlantic Records. 

Find complete tour details here

