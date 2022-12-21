Skip to main content
Park Square Theatre cancels two productions due to low ticket sales

Park Square Theatre cancels two productions due to low ticket sales

Two plays slated for the 2022-2023 season won't proceed.

The Park Square Theatre in downtown St. Paul's Historic Hamm Building. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Two plays slated for the 2022-2023 season won't proceed.

St. Paul's Park Square Theatre has canceled two upcoming productions and will go dark until March in response to low ticket sales, the company announced Monday. 

In a statement, Park Square Theatre cited a drop in the number of schools purchasing student matinee tickets as cause for canceling the 2022-2023 season's productions of The Diary of Anne Frank and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. 

"The up-front cost of production, coupled with the slow return to in-person programming, both from patrons and schools, makes this the best decision for Park Square Theatre as we work to continue steering the organization toward a vibrant, supportive, and sustainable future," the company wrote. 

The Snowy Day, which closes Friday, will now be the company's last production until the lights go up on The Revolutionists in late March. 

Park Square Theatre's announcement is the latest reshuffle for local performers as arts organizations across the Twin Cities continue to grapple with challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

While trying to mitigate the spread of viruses among company and crew members, Twin Cities theaters have seen production costs balloon around new expenses, such as COVID-19 testing, a COVID-19 compliance officer and additional understudies — at the same time, deep financial pitfalls remain from the previous two years. 

The Park Square Theatre said it's working to produce shows in an "evolving world," when the trajectory of trends surrounding COVID-19 and audience habits remains unclear. 

"We appreciate everyone’s understanding of the realities we and the theatre community at large are facing and look forward to seeing audiences at Park Square Theatre this coming March," the company wrote. 

Next Up

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Park Square Theatre cancels two productions due to low ticket sales

Two plays slated for the 2022-2023 season won't proceed.

School bus in the snow
MN Weather

Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

Some are closing early Wednesday, while some have canceled Thursday already ahead of the blizzard.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 1
MN Weather

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Get on the roads Wednesday morning if possible. Thursday and Friday could be very rough.

LouisGattainoOmahaBCA
MN News

Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA

The human remains were found on March 13, 1981.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota

5-8 inches of snow and strong winds will cause dangerous cold and travel conditions.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 11.39.04 AM
MN News

Chisago County K-9 among 3 dogs killed in house fire; family 'lost everything'

The house is a total loss.

MatthewEckerRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

The man changed his story multiple times to police.

CalvinGarronFridley
MN News

Victim identified in fatal Fridley hit-and-run

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Gisela Medina Sherburne County Jail - 2021.09.23 - crop 2
MN News

Lazzaro co-defendant pleads guilty in child sex trafficking case

The former chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans is accused of recruiting minors for sex.

12.20 Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 10.18.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

Chef Ann Ahmed is planning a new restaurant in Minneapolis.

image
MN Weather

Photos: Sundog shines over Twin Cities neighborhood

Have you seen this atmospheric phenomenon before?

Related

Screen Shot 2022-12-16 at 3.08.47 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

History Theatre names next artistic director

After a national search, Richard D. Thompson has been chosen to lead the St. Paul company.

Screen Shot 2022-07-06 at 11.56.59 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels 'Emma' performances, Illusion Theater delays premiere due to COVID

The pandemic is continuing to leave theater seats empty in the Twin Cities.

Flickr - Guthrie Theater exterior - Ken Lund
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels one production, postpones another

COVID is again disrupting the renowned theater's plans.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 7.44.48 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

New musical comedy headed to Broadway stars Minnesota-raised actress

Caroline Innerbichler has performed in dozens of shows in the Twin Cities.

guthrie youtube christmas carol 2021
TV, Movies and The Arts

Guthrie cancels 'Christmas Carol' shows due to COVID

There were three performances remaining in the show's 2021 run.

Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 7.23.52 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Thursday performances of Runestone! canceled due to COVID cases

This weekend's performances are still going ahead, History Theatre says.

donna summer musical
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ordway cancels remaining 'Donna Summer Musical' shows due to COVID

There were three performances left.

Hamline Midway rendering
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul to rebuild Hamline Midway Library, remodel two others

A 92-year-old library is set to be demolished to make way for a larger, more accessible branch.