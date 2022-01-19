Part Wolf in Minneapolis to close at the end of January

Part Wolf, the soccer bar and music venue in Minneapolis, will close for good at the end of January.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the venue said it will be "turning off the music for the last time" on Jan. 28.

"We want to thank everyone who has contributed to this amazing community and space. You have made us a better version of ourselves than we ever imagined," Part Wolf said.

The venue also thanked staff "who are the soul of this building," the Twin Cities and the West Bank, adding "We are beyond grateful for being a part of your history."

The final event at Part Wolf, 501 Cedar Ave. S, is Bimbogate 2022 featuring a lineup of "hardcore femme DJs" from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Part Wolf has been a spot for people to enjoy music, art and culture. It hosted various events from bocce ball leagues to soccer watch parties to craft beer releases, as well as rap showcases, bluegrass nights, punk shows, metal shows, LGBTQ+ dance parties and more, the website says.

The owners of Part Wolf bought Nomad World Pub in 2019 and changed the name. Before that, it was Five Corners Saloon, with Part Wolf saying it was committed to "continuing the tradition of supporting the local arts and music scene" the two previous venues provided.

Rumors are the property is slated to become a pharmacy, Racket reports.