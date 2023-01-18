Party City files for bankruptcy protection, putting future of 12 MN stores in doubt

Party City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, putting the future of 12 Minnesota stores in doubt as the company looks to refine its operations.

The party supplies company announced on Tuesday it's attempting to cut down its debt and refocus on how the chain can still be competitive in sales within its market.

A court filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states the company is asking for "first day" relief, which would allow them to keep stores open and pay vendors and their employees.

According to the company's website, the remaining 12 Minnesota locations are:

Apple Valley

Bloomington

Chanhassen

Coon Rapids

Eagan

Mankato

Maple Grove

Maplewood

Roseville

St. Cloud

St. Louis Park

Woodbury

CEO Brad Weston said during an earnings call the challenges of the pandemic and persistent global supply chain issues as partly to blame for the decision.

"In the face of pandemic headwinds, a global supply chain crisis, and other macroeconomic challenges that have faced our industry, we have made significant strides in PCHI's (Party City Holdings Inc) ongoing transformation – establishing a solid foundation for long-term growth and continued success as the market leader in the celebrations space," Weston said.

"Today's action to strengthen PCHI's balance sheet will bolster our ability to further advance our strategic priorities and continue to innovate and elevate the customer experience."

In its latest quarterly report, the company saw sales drop 3.2% from the year before.

The store has struggled particularly since the start of the pandemic, which saw large gatherings mostly stop for much of 2020 and 2021, and while things are recovering in 2022, the company still didn't see the boost in sales of a level if was expecting for Halloween, as families tightened their purses amid rising inflation.

Weston said in a November earnings report the expectations weren't met "as macro pressures impacted customers' ability and willingness to increase spending on Halloween celebrations."

Newsweek reports annually, it's expected that the average consumer will spend $100 on average per person for Halloween candy, decorations and costumes. With inflation continuing to rise, Party City officials say that has been a major factor into the decrease in sales.

The company has $1.67 billion of debt, with available cash of $122 million, as of Sept. 30, 2022. Court filings state the company is getting assistance from consulting firm AlixPartners to help fix its finance plan and potentially avoid liquidation.

Court documents show Party City has been granted a $150 million bankruptcy loan. Half of that money is expected to go towards wages and vendors.

In 2019, Party City announced it would close 45 stores nationwide due to a helium shortage impacting businesses. Three Minnesota locations — Plymouth, Rochester and Shakopee — have closed within the past three years.

In addition, the company is seeking to reduce its corporate workforce by 19%.

In all, the company operates 823 stores, of which it owns 770, according to court documents. Party City has asked to rid themselves of 28 store leases, which is pending approval. No details on which locations would be impacted are listed in the filing.