Pastry chef Diane Moua to leave Bellecour Bakery, open own restaurant

The James Beard-nominated chef has seen her reputation grow at Gavin Kaysen's restaurants.

Diane Moua, the James Beard Award-nominated chef of Spoon & Stable and Bellecour Bakery fame, is leaving Gavin Kaysen's stable to open her own restaurant.

Moua announced Tuesday that she's leaving her current role as the executive pastry chef of Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill in December, and will "pursue her dream of opening her first restaurant."

While no details of a name or location for the restaurant have been revealed, a press release states it will be a bakery and cafe that will "showcase Moua’s Hmong heritage, featuring her French-inspired baked goods, and her refined techniques with savory foods."

Moua has built a stellar reputation as one of the best pastry chefs in the country, interning at James Beard Award winner Tim McKee's La Belle Vie, before later working at Aquavit and Solera before returning to McKee's restaurant.

She later joined Gavin Kaysen's Soigné Hospitality Group, managing the pastry departments at Spoon & Stable, Bellecour and Demi before heading up the Bellecour Bakery partnership with Cooks of Crocus Hill.

Nominated five times for the James Beard Foundation Awards, Moua is the only Minnesota chef to be a finalist in the national Outstanding Pastry Chef category.

Chef Diane Moua
Pastry chef Diane Moua to leave Bellecour, open own restaurant

