Patina to close one Minneapolis store, open in Maple Grove

Patina to close one Minneapolis location, open in Maple Grove

The gift store chain has multiple locations across the Twin Cities.

The Patina store in Lowry Hill. Pic: Google Streetview

Patina, the gift and homewares chain with locations across the Twin Cities, is closing its store in Minneapolis' Lowry Hill neighborhood.

The closure was confirmed on the retailer's Facebook page, saying the store at Franklin and Hennepin Avenues will close its doors on Sunday.

Patina originally opened its Uptown store at 24th Street and Hennepin in 1995, which is now Spyhouse Coffee, but moved into the Franklin and Hennepin space two years later.

"We have enjoyed being a part of this vibrant and diverse neighborhood," it said on Facebook. "We are very grateful and appreciative to our loyal customers and staff who have made that location so special."

Patina will retain a presence in Minneapolis through its store at 50th and Bryant in south Minneapolis. It also has stores in Golden Valley, two in St. Paul, Woodbury, Eden Prairie, and Roseville.

And it's set to open its latest location this fall in Maple Grove, opening its doors in October at 11501 Fountains Drive near The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes.

Patina owner Christine Ward, speaking with the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, said that the Lowry Hill closure was due to a combination of the shop's smaller size, a lack of parking, and public safety concerns.

