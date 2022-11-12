Penny's Coffee closes both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'

Twin Cities coffee shop business Penny's Coffee appears to have closed both of its locations "until further notice."

The announced regarding the coffee shop in Wayzata was made on its Instagram page on Nov. 1, saying it would be temporarily closing as it has "limited staffing and are working on growing our team."

"We will be open again soon, ready to invite you in," the post reads, directing people to their downtown location at 100 Washington Avenue South.

But the listing for the downtown location on Google also reads as being "temporarily closed," and this was confirmed by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journals, which reports there's a sign at the shop stating it is closed "until further notice."

Penny's also used to have a location on West 44th Street in Linden Hills, but that closed in late 2020 and was replaced by Café Cerés.

It was launched in 2016 with Minnesota 3rd District Rep. Dean Phillips among the founders.

He is still listed as the company's manager on the Minnesota Secretary of State business database.