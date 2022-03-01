Skip to main content
Perkins in Edina closing Tuesday to make way for apartment building

A 196-unit apartment building is planned for the site.

After 50 years, the Perkins Restaurant in Edina will close for good on Tuesday. 

The Eden Avenue restaurant's building and the neighboring office building have been sold to a developer that is building a seven-story apartment building on the site.

Perkins will officially close at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, according to the restaurant's website

Those who gathered at Perkins in Edina over the decades returned this week to say goodbye, FOX 9 reports. The restaurant's 45 employees will be moved to other Perkins locations.

Others are paying tribute to the restaurant on social media. A post in an Edina High School Facebook group said the restaurant should become a historic landmark for all the memories it created. A past employee said it became a second home for her when she worked there in her 30s, calling it "more than a restaurant."

Minnesota is home to 50-plus Perkins Restaurants, with the next closest to the Edina store being in Minnetonka and Bloomington.

Perkins' closure comes as construction on the new apartment building is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2022. The City of Edina approved the final plans for the building last fall. 

Read more: Edina approves plan that would shutter Perkins Restaurant, replace it with apartment building

According to city documents, Rueter Walton plans to tear down the Perkins Restaurant and office building at 4917 Eden Ave. to build a seven-story building with a 3,700-square-foot restaurant on the first floor and a 196-unit apartment on the 2-acre site. 

The apartment building will include about 176 market-rate apartments and 20 units of affordable housing for those earning 50% of the area median income, city documents show. This will help Edina reach its goal of adding 1,804 affordable housing units by 2030.

The proposal would also include a below-ground parking garage with 227 stalls, as well as at least 29 parking spots in a surface-level parking lot.

MN Property

Gallery: Historic Duluth home on the market for nearly $1M

The property offers a "rare chance to own an iconic Duluth home."

MN News

At least 1 dead after semi overturns on I-94 near St. Cloud

The crash happened Tuesday morning.

MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, March 1

The test positivity rate average has dipped under 6%.

MN News

Charges: Woman was drunk and going 124 mph before fatal crash

Her BAC was more than twice the legal limit.

MN Travel

Proposal to replace I-94 with a boulevard between Minneapolis and St. Paul

It's the latest proposal for the ongoing reimagining of I-94 between the Twin Cities.

MN News

Cloquet police ask for help finding 12-year-old runaway

Police are concerned due to his age, the weather and his lack of appropriate clothing.

MN Music and Radio

Lineup for Rock the Garden 2022 revealed

The Walker and The Current canceled the outdoor festival in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID.

WI News

President Joe Biden to speak at UW-Superior on Wednesday

The visit to Wisconsin comes a day after his State of the Union address.

MN Weather

Tuesday update: Weekend winter storm will pack a punch in MN

The system remains on track to deliver a blow to Minnesota Friday-Sunday.

MN News

Champlin man suspected of assault in Spicer is arrested at MSP Airport

He fired a gun during the assault, authorities said.

MN News

Police ask for public's help identifying Duluth bank robbery suspect

He robbed the bank on Monday.

