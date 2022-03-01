Perkins in Edina closing Tuesday to make way for apartment building

After 50 years, the Perkins Restaurant in Edina will close for good on Tuesday.

The Eden Avenue restaurant's building and the neighboring office building have been sold to a developer that is building a seven-story apartment building on the site.

Perkins will officially close at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, according to the restaurant's website.

Those who gathered at Perkins in Edina over the decades returned this week to say goodbye, FOX 9 reports. The restaurant's 45 employees will be moved to other Perkins locations.

Others are paying tribute to the restaurant on social media. A post in an Edina High School Facebook group said the restaurant should become a historic landmark for all the memories it created. A past employee said it became a second home for her when she worked there in her 30s, calling it "more than a restaurant."

Minnesota is home to 50-plus Perkins Restaurants, with the next closest to the Edina store being in Minnetonka and Bloomington.

Perkins' closure comes as construction on the new apartment building is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2022. The City of Edina approved the final plans for the building last fall.

According to city documents, Rueter Walton plans to tear down the Perkins Restaurant and office building at 4917 Eden Ave. to build a seven-story building with a 3,700-square-foot restaurant on the first floor and a 196-unit apartment on the 2-acre site.

Reuter Walton via City of Edina

The apartment building will include about 176 market-rate apartments and 20 units of affordable housing for those earning 50% of the area median income, city documents show. This will help Edina reach its goal of adding 1,804 affordable housing units by 2030.

The proposal would also include a below-ground parking garage with 227 stalls, as well as at least 29 parking spots in a surface-level parking lot.

