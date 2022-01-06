Pet resort chain opens first 2 MN locations, already has plans for 3rd

A national pet boarding and spa brand is looking to quickly expand its Minnesota presence.

PetSuites hopes to construct an 11,000-square-foot pet resort at County Road 30 and Upland Lane North in Maple Grove, according to city Planning Commission documents. It would be tucked between the Bell Tower building on the south side, and both the Speedway and The Woods gift shop to the north.

PetSuites says the boarding, grooming and daycare facility would have space for up to 150 dogs at a time — though the company doesn't expect there to be more than 100 dog guests each day, on average. PetSuites also boards cats.

Inside, the company says, would be a cat room, offices, a grooming room, flex training and play areas, indoor kennel spaces, and more.

There would also be additional fenced-in exterior areas for outdoor playtime, divvied up so dogs of similar size can be grouped together.

The City of Maple Grove currently owns the property, but in September, the city council voted to sell the land to PetSuites for its proposed project. That purchase agreement is in the due diligence phase, according to the documents.

The Planning Commission is expected to discuss the proposal during its Jan. 10 meeting.

PetSuites currently has two Minnesota locations, Blaine and Eagan. Both opened about a month ago, in early December 2021, according to the company's Facebook page.

PetSuites was founded in Kentucky in 2000, and there are now 40 locations across the U.S., according to its website.