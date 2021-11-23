Photos: Tattersall Distillery's new 'destination distillery' in WI

Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Photos: Tattersall Distillery's new 'destination distillery' in Wisconsin opens next month
Updated:
Original:

Photos: Tattersall Distillery's new 'destination distillery' in Wisconsin opens next month

The distillery crossed state borders due to Minnesota's "restrictive" liquor law.
Author:

The distillery crossed state borders due to Minnesota's "restrictive" liquor law.

Tattersall Distillery's journey to the Dark Side is almost complete.

The Minneapolis-based craft spirits manufacturer revealed its new "destination distillery" in River Falls, Wisconsin, will open Dec. 1. The new space is 75,000 square feet and features a restaurant, indoor and outdoor event areas, and a retail space.

The distillery is also touting its sustainability measures. Its rooftop solar array is said to be the largest of any craft distillery in the nation, and will help offset 373 tons of CO2. A water reclamation system ensures no drop goes to waste, while spent grain goes to a local cattle and bison farmer.

Related [Nov. 9]: Tattersall Distilling and Arby's team up on fries-flavored vodkas

“We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the River Falls community,” says Jon Kreidler, founder, and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling, in an announcement. "With the river, trails and mountain biking in our backyard, we’re aiming to make River Falls even more of a destination — both from the Twin Cities and beyond." 

Here's a look at some preview images, courtesy of Tattersall:

Tattersall Distilling: 'Destination Distillery'

All photos courtesy of Tattersall Distilling.
Tattersall_Distilling_River_Falls_0001
18
Gallery
18 Images

But why would a successful Minnesota spirits brand choose to expand into Wisconsin rather than staying in its home state?

When announcing its eastward growth plans in March, Tattersall explained its decision was driven by "Minnesota’s restrictive liquor laws."

A Minnesota microdistillery that produces more than 40,000 proof gallons can't operate a cocktail room or sell products directly to guests. Tattersall was on pace to cross that threshold in 2019, before the pandemic, so looked elsewhere.

River Falls allows the company to grow its presence in the Twin Cities area without being beholden to the craft distillery laws it is trying to work around. Tattersall, which mills its own grain, expects to be able to produce more than 200,000 proof gallons of spirits once everything is up and running.

Follow Bring Me The News on Facebook

"The new facility is a perfect complement to what we created in Minneapolis and this is the logical next step in our evolution as a company," Kreidler said. "It allows us to really scale our production and accommodate more guests than ever, while putting a huge focus on sustainability."

Tattersall has also faced criticism from its employees, who in August of 2020 voted to unionize — the first craft distillery in the U.S. where workers chose to do so.

As RacketMN reported last week, the union claims the new Wisconsin location will result in some union jobs being eliminated, likely replaced with lesser-paying, non-union positions. Kreidler said that wasn't the case, and pay at the River Falls distillery has been inline with union jobs. 

Next Up

Tattersall_Distilling_River_Falls_0001
MN Food & Drink

Photos: Tattersall Distillery's new 'destination distillery' in WI

The Minneapolis-based craft spirits manufacturer announced an opening date for its new space.

best buy
MN Business

Best Buy considering added security to counter organized retail crime

CEO Corie Barry addressed the issue during a Q3 earnings call.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

Rodgers explains battle against Zimmer's 'really f****** good pressure'

Zimmer was complimentary of his border rival coach.

FINNEGANS Caribou image
MN Food & Drink

FINNEGANS, Caribou Coffee team up for charitable MN brew

The Dead Irish Poet stout is now available at liquor stores and bars.

Jiecong Cao
MN News

Man charged in sex trafficking bust at Roseville hotel

He has been charged with the promoting of prostitution.

Justin Morneau
MN Twins

5 former Minnesota Twins are on the MLB Hall of Fame ballot

Four were staples on the 2000s teams and the other is the one that got away.

kitchen window minneapolis google street view - crop
MN Shopping

Kitchen Window reveals it will close, announces storewide sale

The premium cookware shop has been in business for more than 35 years.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 23

The latest info from the state health department.

Monoclonal antibodies
MN Coronavirus

COVID: New monoclonal antibody clinic to open in Twin Cities

Monoclonal antibody treatment can help prevent hospitalization from COVID.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
MN News

Principal reveals more details about Monday fight at Hopkins High School

She revealed more details about the incident that prompted a shelter in place Monday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-23 at 8.46.26 AM
MN News

School board walks out amid angry scenes at meeting over racism in Prior Lake

The meeting grew tense after the board heard from multiple student speakers.

Sassy Spoon 2
MN Food & Drink

Popular gluten-free restaurant Sassy Spoon closes

It began life as a food truck before moving into a permanent space in 2015.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-03-18 at 9.03.25 AM
MN Food & Drink

Bypassing 'restrictive' MN liquor laws, Tattersall to open destination distillery in Wisconsin

The distillery says the move will allow it to grow production while maintaining its Minneapolis operations.

TattersallUnion2
MN News

Minneapolis' Tattersall Distillery staff vote to unionize

The voting results were finalized and announced Thursday night

arby's tattersall vodka
MN Food & Drink

Tattersall Distilling and Arby's team up on fries-flavored vodkas

The vodkas will be available starting Nov. 18.

Wineside 1
MN Food & Drink

Photos: Top Ten Liquors previews its Twin Cities restaurant, grocery concept

The "hybrid" dining and grocery space will open in the Twin Cities next year.

MN Food & Drink

Step up your cocktail game with Tattersall's new recipe app

It's like having a bartender in your back pocket.

Water Works_5-12-21_H15 copy 2
Minnesota Life

Long-awaited riverfront destination Water Works opens in Minneapolis

The new space is part of downtown Minneapolis' Mill Ruins Park.

FINNEGANS Caribou image
MN Food & Drink

FINNEGANS, Caribou Coffee team up for charitable MN brew

The Dead Irish Poet stout is now available at liquor stores and bars.

MN News

This stylish hotel is the North Loop's new hangout destination

The Replacements used it as their practice space once upon a time.