Photos: Winners of the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater

Photos: The winners of the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater

Twelve teams from around the world competed.

Snow sculpting professionals flocked to Stillwater last week to compete in the inaugural World Snow Sculpting Championship.

The event, which was held from Jan. 18-23, featured 12 teams from around the world who worked for three days on their impressive snow creations. 

Here's a look at the winners, and some other sculptures in the competition:

The winner took home prize money and the title of world champion, while spectators got the chance to vote for their favorite — the team with the most votes was awarded the people's choice award.

Here's a peek at the other snow sculptures in the competition: 

If you missed the free event, visitors to Stillwater will be able to see the sculptures in Lowell Park as long as Mother Nature allows.

The City of Stillwater partnered with the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce to host the event. The competition was sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace (the International Association of Snow and Ice Sculpture) based in Finland, which has a mission of promoting activities and developing the culture around snow and ice sculpting. 

Organizers hope to include more teams in the competition in future years, with the goal of only one team per country competing. 

