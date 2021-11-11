Photos: Top Ten Liquors previews its Twin Cities restaurant, grocery concept

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Photos: Top Ten Liquors offers preview of its new dining and grocery space, Wineside
The "hybrid" space will open in the Twin Cities next year.
Top Ten Liquors has revealed more details about its "hybrid" dining-retail-grocery space coming to Minnetonka.

Wineside is set to take over the former Champps restaurant across from Ridgedale Center, after the Minnetonka City Council approved a relevant license and permits during Tuesday's meeting. 

Top Ten Liquors, which currently has a dozen liquor stores dotted around the Twin Cities, had offered hints of its vision for the space in proposal documents submitted earlier this year. But with a green light from the city council, the company is lifting the lid even further.

Here's a look at some renderings of the space:

The entirety of the Wineside space is about 12,000 square feet, according to a news release, but it will be broken up into three distinct sections:

  • A 7,500-square-foot liquor store, with as many as 3,000 various wines, beers and spirits for sale
  • A restaurant that will offer sandwiches, salads, charcuterie and cheese boards, and other items, all meant to pair with wine that will be sold by the glass
  • A grocery store with cheeses, cured meats and pastas, taking up approximately 5,000 square feet

Top Ten Liquors, in its proposal, wrote that "to the best of our knowledge this is a new and unique concept in the State of Minnesota."

The company aims to open Wineside in late spring of 2022.

