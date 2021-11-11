Photos: Top Ten Liquors previews its Twin Cities restaurant, grocery concept

Top Ten Liquors has revealed more details about its "hybrid" dining-retail-grocery space coming to Minnetonka.

Wineside is set to take over the former Champps restaurant across from Ridgedale Center, after the Minnetonka City Council approved a relevant license and permits during Tuesday's meeting.

Top Ten Liquors, which currently has a dozen liquor stores dotted around the Twin Cities, had offered hints of its vision for the space in proposal documents submitted earlier this year. But with a green light from the city council, the company is lifting the lid even further.

Here's a look at some renderings of the space:

Wineside Renderings Provided by Top Ten Liquors 6 Gallery 6 Images

The entirety of the Wineside space is about 12,000 square feet, according to a news release, but it will be broken up into three distinct sections:

A 7,500-square-foot liquor store, with as many as 3,000 various wines, beers and spirits for sale

A restaurant that will offer sandwiches, salads, charcuterie and cheese boards, and other items, all meant to pair with wine that will be sold by the glass

A grocery store with cheeses, cured meats and pastas, taking up approximately 5,000 square feet

Top Ten Liquors, in its proposal, wrote that "to the best of our knowledge this is a new and unique concept in the State of Minnesota."

The company aims to open Wineside in late spring of 2022.

