Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location

Iowa-based entertainment venue company Smash Park announced Roseville will be the location for the first of its two upcoming Twin Cities venues.

In a press release, Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company had finalized the acquisition of property at Twin Lakes Station, roughly one mile north of Rosedale Center and within a few miles of two local universities.

"Enthusiasm for pickleball and ‘eatertainment’ seems to grow by the day," he said. "We plan to delight area residents with fun recreation and entertainment options for every age with top-notch scratch food and drinks."

The destination will feature roughly 30,000-square-feet of indoor space to house pickleball courts, food and drink, ax throwing, duckpin bowling, private karaoke booths, and live music. There will also be 15,000 square-feet of outdoor patio space.

The venue will feature more than 100 TVs and feature a 21+ rooftop bar, according to the announcement.

Construction is expected to begin in November with plans to open in the fall of 2023.