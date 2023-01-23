Skip to main content
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin

Ope!

Picture: Ricky Lee

A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice.

The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, the anglers couldn't find parking in the nearby lot and decided to park on the frozen lake instead.

But the Minnesota DNR says that pickup trucks, SUVs, and cars should be parked at least 50 feet apart on ice to avoid sinking. 

Pickup trucks generally need 12-17 inches of ice to take the weight – varying depending on the size of the truck.

