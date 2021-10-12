The sky put on a show for much of Minnesota Monday night.

Thanks to a strong solar storm on the sun that sent charged particles to the Earth's atmosphere, the aurora borealis was visible as far south as southern Minnesota and Iowa overnight.

This photo is from Windom, Minnesota, in the southwestern corner of the state:

This picture, taken by MPR News' Andrew Krueger shows the northern lights in Mille Lacs County:

This photo is from Crosby, Minnesota:

Here's a picture of the aurora is from 20 miles northwest of Thief River Falls:

Here's the aurora from the Sawbill Trail overlook in northeastern Minnesota:

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office caught a look at the northern lights, too:

Here's a photo from Bemidji:

Colors danced in Menahga:

The sky glowed green in Cross Lake:

And here's what it looked like from an airplane over Iowa:

It put on a good show in North Dakota, too:

The aurora borealis was so strong overnight, these Twitter users could see them in their towns in Saskatchewan: