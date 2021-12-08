Pig Ate My Pizza will close at the end of the year.

Robbinsdale's acclaimed Pig Ate My Pizza is closing at the end of the month, and will relaunch as Nouvelle Brewing.

The team behind Travail Kitchen & Amusements revealed the upcoming changes Wednesday, explaining they are "making a big shift as a company." Pig Ate My Pizza will be open through the rest of December with its recently revamped menu,

"After that, we will lovingly stash the concept away in a time capsule. It may reappear one day in some form, but for now, it’s time to look to the future," the announcement says, asking supporters to come in for "a few final pizzas and to give PAMP the long Minnesota goodbye it deserves."

It's the second big change for Travail in recent months, after its northeast Minneapolis barbecue spot, Minnesota Barbecue, closed in October.

While the announcement doesn't get into specifics, there are some clues about what to expect from Nouvelle Brewing by Travail.

It will have a "more beer-forward lens," supporting an "elevated, laid-back experience with an emphasis on value and service." There will be a hybrid counter- and tableside-service approach (no more QR codes), and it will be led by three key voices:

Andy Goettsch, previously chef de cuisine at Travail, will be head brewer, bringing a "refined palate and chef-minded approach to his beer program"

Chefs Nat Moser and Ben Feltmann will stay on and lead the kitchen with an "avant-garde, chef-driven menu"

Executive Pastry Chef Alexandra Althoff will offer new savory and sweet creations, building on offerings from Travail and Pig Ate My Pizza

The group says it has done a lot of reflecting over the past few years about what they want to do, both individually and as a collective. Nouvelle Brewing, they say, is the opportunity they're looking for.

Pig Ate My Pizza will host a non-ticketed farewell party on New Year's Eve, which at the stroke of midnight will become a launch party for Nouvelle Brewing.

"We’re taking this as an opportunity to get back to the humble beginnings of Travail where things were loose, creative, and extremely personable," the announcement says. "Where the dining room organically became a small community for the night. Where Wheel of Fortune was playing at the bar while you drank a pint and nibbled on a Foie Gras dish, delivered by the chef who made it. It was that beautiful mixture of refined flavors and warm hospitality that we’re looking to bring to this place."

Pig Ate My Pizza is located at 4124 West Broadway Avenue in Robbinsdale, across the street from Travail.