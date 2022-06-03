Skip to main content
Pigeons unleashed in chaotic senior prank at Prior Lake High School

Two students were issued a trespass warning for the school grounds and cited for disorderly conduct.

Prior Lake High School's lunch period erupted into chaos Thursday when a group of conspiring seniors released pigeons and dropped flour and water balloons from an overhead railing. 

Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz said two 18-year-old male students were issued a trespass warning for school property and cited for disorderly conduct; others involved are being disciplined by the district.

"With this occurring during our busiest lunch period with over a 1,000 students, it doesn't take much to cause a commotion," Principal John Bezek wrote in an email to families, adding enhanced security and patrols will be around the school campus in the evenings. 

Bezek said most of the students involved have been identified and will be suspended and removed from graduation. 

"Please talk to your students about your expectations and possible consequences for their actions," he urged. "I informed students that this behavior is unacceptable, and they will be suspended from both school and activities they are involved in if they decide to make poor choices." 

Late Friday afternoon, Bring Me The News learned more about the fate of the two pigeons, who were reportedly stowed in backpacks before being released. 

"One pigeon was safely captured and released," a district spokesperson stated. "We are still working on catching the second one." 

