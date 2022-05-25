Skip to main content
Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

The peony, named Patrick, was taken from Wayzata City Hall gardens.

Who steals a plant, honestly?

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens.

It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing.

"We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today, Wednesday May 25th," the city said in a Facebook post.

Noticed any suddenly blooming peonies appearing in your neighbor's garden? This is what you should be looking out for:

Paeonia tenuifolia

The city says its public works staff are "very distraught over their missing plant baby."

Anyone who knows where it is should contact local police.

Paeonia tenuifolia are herbaceous perennials that typically grow to between 1-2 feet in height, and spread between 0.75 and 1.5 feet. May is their blooming time, producing dark red flowers. They also do best being planted in full sun to part shade.

Related: List of 2022 Plant Sales in the Twin Cities

