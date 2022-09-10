MN lake among 650 natural features renamed to remove derogatory term

The federal government is renaming nearly 650 natural features, including a Minnesota lake, whose names were taken from an offensive term for Indigenous women.

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that its Board on Geographic Names had voted on the final names for the lakes, rivers, streams, mountains, flats, and valleys that had previously contained the word “sq--w,” which has historically been used as an ethnic slur.

Of the features that were renamed, one was in Minnesota. Located in Pine County, the lake is now called Manidoons Zaaga’igan Zhaawanor.

The renaming process involved a public comment period, which included more than 1,000 recommendations for possible name changes. The task force also worked with nearly 70 tribal governments for name recommendations.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a statement.

Moving forward, an advisory committee with the Department of the Interior will seek public input on other derogatory terms used in the names of natural features. The next steps of that process will be announced in coming weeks, according to the department.

The Pine County lake was the only natural feature in Minnesota renamed via the initiative, but there were 28 in Wisconsin, including what is now known as Apple Lake just across the border in St. Croix County.