Pitbull feat. Iggy Azalea to play Grandstand at 2022 State Fair

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea have been announced as the latest stars who will grace the stage at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this year.

The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday that Pitbull's Can't Stop Us Now summer tour will stop in St. Paul on Sunday, Aug. 28, and will feature Azalea as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will cost $39, $49, $59, and $84 – all reserved seating.

The Florida-born rapper and Latin hip-hop superstar has racked up dozens of international hits, millions in album sales, and billions of video views.

His booking means there are now five acts confirmed for this year's State Fair Grandstand series:

Aug. 25: Alice in Chains with special guest Breaking Benjamin.

Aug. 28: Pitbull with special guest Iggy Azalea

Aug. 30: Jim Gaffigan

Sept. 2: Zac Brown Band with special guest Robert Randolph Band

Sept. 3: Diana Ross with special guest Naturally 7

Tickets are available through Etix here, or by calling 800-514-3849.

