Pizza oven fire closes Broders Cucina Italiana in Minneapolis

The restaurant is assessing the damage and planning repairs.

Broders’ Cucina Italiana

Broders’ Cucina Italiana is closed until further notice following a weekend fire. 

The blaze started in the hood system of the pizza over around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, just after the popular eatery at 50th and Penn Avenue South closed for the evening, the restaurant said in an announcement. Staff members jumped into action and got the fire under control until firefighters arrived on the scene to fully extinguish it.

Nobody was hurt, and Broders' said the damage doesn't appear to be widespread.

“This experience has been jarring, but we’re so grateful for our quick-thinking staff members, and the good news that nobody was injured," Executive Director Charlie Broder said in a statement. "We continue to be blown away by the positive support of all our team members, neighbors, and the local community of restaurants and small businesses, many of whom have sent kind and supportive messages. We are indebted to the Minneapolis Fire Department for their bravery and commitment to our communities, and the risk they face daily for all our well-being.”

Still, the fire was damaging enough it forced Broders’ Cucina Italiana and deli to close for the time being. (Broders’ Pasta Bar and Terzo restaurants are both operating as normal.)

The restaurant said on Facebook it has been assessing the damage, cleaning impacted areas, and planning for needed repairs.

Broders' will post reopening updates in the future.

“Our team has faced many difficulties over the last two years, and this is no exception," Broder said. "While we are disappointed to be experiencing yet another setback, now more than ever we are truly confident in the resiliency of our teams, in our own dedication as employers, and in the power of our loyal diners, who continue to show us the important place they hold for our food and our family."

