Pizza Shark to open its second Minneapolis location

About six months after debuting in Minneapolis, Pizza Shark is opening its second location.

The wood fired pizza joint opened its first location on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown last summer, and owner Steve Hark announced last week the second location will be in the former Vic's spot on St. Anthony Main.

Hark says Pizza Shark will be doubling the number of pizzas on the menu, as well as adding gluten-free crusts, and beer and wine options for dine-in customers.

Hark said the Main Street location is "ideally situated" for their second restaurant.

"There is no fast-casual grab-and-go on the Mississippi River,” said Pizza Shark Founder and Owner Steve Hark. “You’re going for a walk, and you want to sit in a park, and it’s a great riverfront. There is not a place where you can grab a bite to eat. So we want to have takeout grab-and-go pizza, wings and ice cream."

The original Pizza Shark opened in a shared building alongside chicken restaurant CHX. However, CHX closed after just 90 days in business, with Pizza Shark expanding to take over its space.

Hark touts his restaurant's international flavor, noting the menu features traditional pizzas alongside the likes of Brazilian pizza, curry pizza, Turkish meat pizza and Mexican Chicken Tinga.

The original Pizza Shark can be found at 2210 Hennepin Ave. S., with the new location set to be at 201 SE. Main St., which is expected to open by early April.

