Skip to main content
Pizza Shark to open its second Minneapolis location

Pizza Shark to open its second Minneapolis location

The pizza joint opened its doors in Uptown last year.

Google Streetview

The pizza joint opened its doors in Uptown last year.

About six months after debuting in Minneapolis, Pizza Shark is opening its second location.

The wood fired pizza joint opened its first location on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown last summer, and owner Steve Hark announced last week the second location will be in the former Vic's spot on St. Anthony Main.

Hark says Pizza Shark will be doubling the number of pizzas on the menu, as well as adding gluten-free crusts, and beer and wine options for dine-in customers.

Hark said the Main Street location is "ideally situated" for their second restaurant.

"There is no fast-casual grab-and-go on the Mississippi River,” said Pizza Shark Founder and Owner Steve Hark. “You’re going for a walk, and you want to sit in a park, and it’s a great riverfront. There is not a place where you can grab a bite to eat. So we want to have takeout grab-and-go pizza, wings and ice cream."

The original Pizza Shark opened in a shared building alongside chicken restaurant CHX. However, CHX closed after just 90 days in business, with Pizza Shark expanding to take over its space.

Hark touts his restaurant's international flavor, noting the menu features traditional pizzas alongside the likes of Brazilian pizza, curry pizza, Turkish meat pizza and Mexican Chicken Tinga.

The original Pizza Shark can be found at 2210 Hennepin Ave. S., with the new location set to be at 201 SE. Main St., which is expected to open by early April.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Pizza Shark
MN Food & Drink

Pizza Shark to open its second Minneapolis location

The pizza joint opened its doors in Uptown last year.

Chrishell Stause
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Selling Sunset' star will be at Mall of America on Thursday

She'll be signing copies of her new book.

Amir Locke 1 crop
MN News

Court documents reveal more details about SWAT raid that killed Amir Locke

Documents explain how investigators traced a murder suspect to the Bolero Flats apartment building.

bullet hole
MN News

Charges filed after shootout at Fridley bar wounds bystanders

The 30-year-old Coon Rapids man who fired first fled the scene and remains at large.

canterbury park
MN Music and Radio

A 19,000-seat amphitheater could be coming to Canterbury Park

The race track is selling some land to be turned into the music venue.

covid-19, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 8

Minnesota is at this lowest number of COVID patients in intensive care since early September.

Amir locke
MN News

Arrest made in homicide case that led to Amir Locke's killing by police

The search warrant is likely to be unsealed after charges are filed.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

1 child hurt when school bus, van crash at Willmar intersection

The child suffered minor injuries.

Jessie Diggins
MN Sports

Minnesota's Jessie Diggins makes history at Beijing Olympics

The Minnesota native has become one of the faces of Team USA.

zac brown band
MN Music and Radio

Zac Brown Band's tour coming to Minnesota State Fair

It's the first confirmed show for the 2022 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

PJ Fleck
MN Gophers

Four-star recruit decommits from Gophers' 2023 class

Anthony Brown committed to the Gophers last fall.

i-94 shooting brooklyn center feb 7 2022 screengrab MN Safety Twitter
MN News

2 separate shootings on I-94 reported just an hour apart

Authorities say it does not appear the two shootings are connected.

Related

Cardigan Donuts Facebook
MN Food & Drink

Cardigan Donuts continues its rise, will expand to a second location

The business managed to stay open throughout the COVID pandemic.

MN Food & Drink

Red's Savoy Pizza chain is sold to company president

The company has 18 pizza joints across the Twin Cities metro.

Red's Savoy
MN Food & Drink

Pizza chains close restaurants in Uptown and St. Cloud

The pizza joints shut their doors this week.

Pizza hut
MN Food & Drink

Pizza Hut set to close 500 dine-in locations nationwide

The restaurant chain wants to focus on its delivery and carryout outlets.

surly
MN Food & Drink

After 10 months, Surly's pizza restaurant will reopen next week

The upstairs pizza joint closed last November ahead of the winter lockdown.

Screen Shot 2019-06-30 at 2.26.49 PM
MN Food & Drink

Dill pickle pizza from Minnesota gets the food world talking

A video showing the Mahtomedi pizza joint making the pie went viral last week.

broadway pizza interior facebook
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Original Broadway Pizza auctioning off everything

The online auction runs until Dec. 13.

Uptown Pizza
MN Food & Drink

It looks like Uptown Pizza in Minneapolis has suddenly closed

The original spot opened nearly four decades ago in 1980.