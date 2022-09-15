Skip to main content
Plant-based chain Stalk & Spade expands menu, opens new location

The Minnesota-based company will have over 25 national locations by this winter.

Stalk & Spade, a plant-based chain restaurant from the Minnesota-based Steele Brands, is expanding its menu and adding another location in Minneapolis' North Loop.

The North Loop location will become the third Minnesota spot, joining Wayzata and Edina. The Minneapolis restaurant will officially open on Sept. 23 in the new Duffey Lofts building in the 500 block of N. Washington Ave., across the street from Crisp & Green.

Founded by Steele Smiley, a former NHL hockey player, the menu already offers a wide selection of plant-based and dairy-free food options, such as:

  • Burgers
  • Cheeseburgers
  • Chick'n sandwiches
  • Chick'n Nuggets
  • Fries
  • Wraps
  • Frozen treats

New items now making their way to the menu include:

  • Buffalo Chick'n Salad
  • Chick'n Caesar Salad
  • Southwest Chick'n Salad
  • Coleslaw
  • Nashville Hot Chick'n Sandwich
  • Crispy Cauliflower wings in traditional, buffalo and Korean BBQ

Stalk & Spade offers "accessible and convenient American favorites made entirely from plants; no animal products or animal byproducts are ever used," according to its website.

The announcement to open a new restaurant in Minneapolis was made in January, Bring Me The News previously reported.

According to the company, 22 new locations will open nationwide this winter.

The opening day event in the North Loop on Sept. 23 will provide guests with free food from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

