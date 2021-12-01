New tenant revealed for former Libertine spot in Uptown

Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Playful new art, restaurant concept taking over former Libertine spot at Seven Points
It's set to open next year.
Spacecrafting Photography.

A new concept that combines interactive art with a restaurant will open next year in the former Libertine space at Seven Points in Uptown, Minneapolis.

Arts & Rec is described in a press release as a " brand new art-focused experiential concept and restaurant." It will feature artist-designed mini golf, an arts performance space and a rooftop sculpture garden — all alongside the food and drink offerings you'd expect from a restaurant, according to the announcement.

If the concept sounds a bit reminiscent of Can Can Wonderland, that's not surprising. Two founders of the popular St. Paul destination, Chris and Jennifer Pennington, are involved in Arts & Rec, along with CEO Joel Hernandez.

"Arts & Rec was founded to bring art, food, and fun together and to launch our first location at Seven Points is a unique opportunity,” Hernandez said in the announcement. “We believe that Uptown has all the possibilities for art and community to come together in celebration.”

The concept will take up about 13,500 square feet in Seven Points, including the first floor and rooftop formerly used by Libertine, as well as a small expansion into the interior area of the mall.

It will open sometime in 2022, though the announcement does not provide a more specific timeframe.

The new entrance.

Seven Points is also highlighting its brand new, redesigned entrance on the corner of Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street, which has been closed off for about five years, according to the news release. The reopened entry point will provide "improved access to the businesses" and "creates some new energy on Lake and Hennepin," the announcement continues.

Arts & Rec describes itself as a soon-to-be "anchor tenant" in the space, which — like the immediate area surrounding it — has seen considerable upheaval over the past half decade. And more is coming, with long-time tenant Kitchen Window departing sometime early next year.

But Seven Points said its newest tenants — including Chase Bank, Curioso Coffee, and True North Collaborative — will help "deliver on the mission to create a place where people want to eat, drink, live, work, shop and play.”

