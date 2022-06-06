'Please, just leave fawns alone': Fawn dies after being taken from the wild

Conservation officers in Minnesota are reminding anyone who encounters a newborn deer fawn this summer to refrain from handling the animal and simply leave it alone.

The latest conservation officer reports from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows officers fielded numerous calls involving fawns last week, including two fawns who were taken from the wild in Perham, Minnesota.

By the time the officer contacted the individual involved, one fawn had already died, according to the DNR report. The individual, who said they feared the fawns would be hit by cars, was issued a citation.

Across the state, conversation officers reported an influx last week of fawn-related calls. "Please, just leave fawns alone," wrote one officer in Duluth.

It's rare that unaccompanied fawns have been abandoned, according to the Wisconsin DNR. Rather, the fawns lay still and quiet while their mothers forage for food.

While humans should avoid touching fawns, it's a myth that the mother will reject the fawn if it has human scent on it, the DNR reports. Therefore, it's okay to seek help from the DNR or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator if the fawn appears sick or injured or otherwise unsafe.

In Thief River Falls, conservation officer Jeremy Woinarowicz reported responding to numerous calls concerning "allegedly abandoned deer fawns" last week.

"People are reminded that wild animals, even cute baby ones, should stay in the wild," he wrote. "More than likely, the mother is nearby waiting for you to leave."