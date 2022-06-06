Skip to main content
'Please, just leave fawns alone': Fawn dies after being taken from the wild

'Please, just leave fawns alone': Fawn dies after being taken from the wild

Wildlife officials say it's rare that unaccompanied fawns have been abandoned.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Wildlife officials say it's rare that unaccompanied fawns have been abandoned.

Conservation officers in Minnesota are reminding anyone who encounters a newborn deer fawn this summer to refrain from handling the animal and simply leave it alone. 

The latest conservation officer reports from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shows officers fielded numerous calls involving fawns last week, including two fawns who were taken from the wild in Perham, Minnesota. 

By the time the officer contacted the individual involved, one fawn had already died, according to the DNR report. The individual, who said they feared the fawns would be hit by cars, was issued a citation. 

Across the state, conversation officers reported an influx last week of fawn-related calls. "Please, just leave fawns alone," wrote one officer in Duluth. 

It's rare that unaccompanied fawns have been abandoned, according to the Wisconsin DNR. Rather, the fawns lay still and quiet while their mothers forage for food.

While humans should avoid touching fawns, it's a myth that the mother will reject the fawn if it has human scent on it, the DNR reports. Therefore, it's okay to seek help from the DNR or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator if the fawn appears sick or injured or otherwise unsafe. 

In Thief River Falls, conservation officer Jeremy Woinarowicz reported responding to numerous calls concerning "allegedly abandoned deer fawns" last week. 

"People are reminded that wild animals, even cute baby ones, should stay in the wild," he wrote. "More than likely, the mother is nearby waiting for you to leave." 

Next Up

Fawn
Minnesota Life

'Please, just leave fawns alone': Fawn dies after being taken from the wild

Wildlife officials say it's rare that unaccompanied fawns have been abandoned.

Taco Bell Defy
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: First-of-its-kind Taco Bell set to open in Brooklyn Park

The restaurant says this innovative style "will defy norms and define the future" of fast food.

Douglas Uhde
WI News

Man with 'hit list' of political targets zip-tied, killed retired judge in Wisconsin

The alleged killer is critical after shooting himself during police negotiations.

Eat Street Crossing
MN Food & Drink

New food hall coming to Eat Street in south Minneapolis

Eat Street Crossing will feature "six distinct" food concepts, a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an event space and a liquor store.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 6

BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron BA.2 are becoming dominant.

Basketball court
MN News

Gunfire near St. Cloud basketball court leaves 2 men injured

Two people arrived at the hospital to treat injuries in the incident.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Father thrown from boat on Minnesota lake, son pulls him to safety

The man suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

George Floyd: State trial for Thao, Kueng delayed to next year

The trial for the ex-cops who are charged in connection to George Floyd's death will start in January 2023.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Boy, 3, in life-threatening but stable condition after Minneapolis shooting

Police are still investigating how the boy was shot.

Screen Shot 2022-06-05 at 9.14.06 AM
MN News

Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

The 49-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 7.02.21 AM
MN News

Appeal to find missing U of M student from Prior Lake

He hasn't been seen or heard from since June 1.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 6.27.51 AM
MN News

Fatal crash closes Hwy. 65 in Blaine

There's no estimate at this point as to when the highway will reopen.

Related

Pixabay - Crappie fish
Minnesota Life

MN DNR: Please call us if you find a large group of dead fish

The agency says hot weather might be contributing to recent die-offs.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 4.55.33 PM
Minnesota Life

Young otter rehabilitated after being rescued from river by pet dog

The otter was admitted to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota after a dog found it stranded in the river.

Owl
Minnesota Life

MN owl returned to the wild after rare recovery from avian flu

The great horned owl released Wednesday is the Raptor Center's first patient to recover from HPAI.

Flickr - fishing minnesota 2020 -Lorie Shaull
Minnesota Life

The most offbeat DNR conservation officer reports from the past week

An impatient Jeep driver, a bald eagle in a kennel, and more.

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 9.12.52 PM
Minnesota Life

Eagle chick from DNR's EagleCam dies after sibling pushes it out of nest

The chick was first taken to the Minnesota Raptor Center for treatment.

moose minnesota usfws - flickr
Minnesota Life

MN homeowner mistakes large tent for dead moose

They spotted two people on a security camera with the dead "moose."

Screen Shot 2020-05-25 at 7.39.20 AM
Minnesota Life

Three fawns rescued after doe fatally struck by driver

The doe was pregnant when she was hit, giving birth a short time later.

Pixabay - black bear
Minnesota Life

Why conditions in Minnesota are ripe for more bear-human conflicts

A one-two punch of a May frost and dry spell could lead to a natural food shortage.