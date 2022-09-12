Pop star Darius Danesh's cause of death in Rochester revealed

The cause of death of British pop star Darius Campbell Danesh in Rochester, Minnesota, has been revealed.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office says the former Pop Idol singer turned stage performer died from the "toxic effects" of chloroethane inhalation and suffocation at the age of 41.

He was found on Aug. 11 unresponsive at the Berkman Apartments in Rochester, with his death ruled as an accident.

Chloroethane, also known as ethyl chloride, is a colorless gas. It is used as a topical anesthetic to numb the skin before procedures, and can also be used recreationally when inhaled.

In a statement to The Guardian, Danesh's family says he had been suffering from chronic pain since a car crash in 2010 left him with a broken neck.

"The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius’s death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically lead to respiratory arrest," the statement said.

"We would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness, and ask that the family’s privacy is maintained during this difficult time," it added.

It is still not clear if Danesh was living in Rochester at the time of his death, though it's been previously reported that he had been living in the U.S.

A native of Scotland, Danesh rose to fame on the ITV reality show Popstars, a British forerunner to what would later become Pop Idol and the subsequent U.S. version American Idol.