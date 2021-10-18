Union Hmong Kitchen will move into Mpls. food hall

Chef Yia Vang said they're "so excited to settle in and have a home."

Media photo

Union Hmong Kitchen, which for five years has been operating without a dedicated long-term space, will soon have a more stationary home.

The kitchen is taking up residence at Graze Provisions and Libations, a food hall in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood, according to a news release. The plan is to open Oct. 29, assuming all permits come through in time.

“We started out in our trailer, and we were able to do so much from that tiny space, then we moved to other people’s kitchens, now this place will be just us," said Yia Vang, the renowned chef behind UHK. "We’re so excited to settle in and have a home."

Vang promises "hearty" meals, such as “Zoo Siab,” as well as bar snacks, sandwiches and noodle bowls, plus late-night meals — all drawing on traditional Hmong flavors. It will be open seven days a week, with indoor and outdoor seating available, as well as takeout.

Union Hmong Kitchen had previously been in residency at several locations, including in a trailer at Sociable Cider Werks, followed by Republic and Mid City Kitchen.

Vang is one of seven siblings. He was born in Taiwan and, like many Hmong refugees, came to the United States. They first settled in Wisconsin before moving to Minnesota, where Vang is now a celebrated chef and host of Relish, a food and culture series on TPT.

In addition to operating at Graze, Vang plans to open a new restaurant, Vinai, in Northeast Minneapolis next year.