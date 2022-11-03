Skip to main content
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Good news for people who "love that chicken."

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr.

Good news for people who "love that chicken."

Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. 

The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi. 

The Florida-based fast-food restaurant, founded in New Orleans in 1972, has 16 locations in the Twin Cities metropolitan area and one location in St. Cloud. 

In addition to seven locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul area, Popeyes has restaurants in Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids, Richfield, Mounds View, Crystal and Eden Prairie. 

The proposal will go to the Apple Valley City Council for final approval at a later date. 

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1

Case levels have remained idle the last three weeks, though wastewater levels are increasing.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 10.26.48 AM
MN Food & Drink

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Good news for people who "love that chicken."

312847046_174114508545859_1747322358743254072_n
MN Lifestyle

Watch: Trick-or-treater puts own Halloween candy into empty bowl at MN home

The homeowner called the child "the sweetest little girl" after she met her.

MplsPlanningCommMeeting
MN News

Planning chief hits back after pastor suggests affordable housing will bring 'more rapes'

A meeting was held to discuss a proposal for an affordable housing building near fraternities and sororities.

hrap-all-minnesota-180day_anom-7390400
MN Weather

Area of 'extreme' drought expands in Minnesota

Will the Friday-Saturday storm system bring needed rain to drought-stricken areas?

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; Minnesotan wins $1 million

A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley.

Pexels - wildfire smoke
MN News

Dozens of wildfires reported across MN amid continued dry conditions

The Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County was among the areas hit by fire.

image
MN News

'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in MN

Federal, state, and local law enforcement made arrests and seizures in nine states.

road construction
MN News

Man suffers severed leg in freak worksite incident in St. Paul

A cable became entangled in a passing vehicle, and then around the worker's leg.

Lucas Didden
MN News

Search for missing man whose car was found parked on rural road

Lucas Dudden was reported missing on Oct. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 3.47.08 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wine is available for tasting or by the glass.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Police: Two dead in North St. Paul incident in which man attacked his family

Investigators have not yet determined a motive.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 2.53.50 PM
MN Food & Drink

Twin Cities to gain a new Taco Bell

Live Mas in Lakeville.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 3.47.08 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wine is available for tasting or by the glass.

0
MN Food & Drink

New vendor to open at Rosedale Center food hall

POTLUCK Food Hall offers a rotating collection of local restaurants and food retailers.

image
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park

The park will undergo a full redesign next year.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.12.21 AM
MN Food & Drink

Mexican food market, restaurant under construction in Apple Valley

The new destination will open next summer.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 9.27.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Famous Dave's family brings new BBQ biz to the south metro

The newest Twin Cities location is the first to offer wine slushies on the menu.

image
MN Business

Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store

Attention Fleet Farm fans.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 9.27.53 AM
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Diner to launch new, expanded home with a drag show

The new location will still feature the diner's classic offerings, as well as a new cabaret venue and cocktail lounge.