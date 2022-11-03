Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.

The Florida-based fast-food restaurant, founded in New Orleans in 1972, has 16 locations in the Twin Cities metropolitan area and one location in St. Cloud.

In addition to seven locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul area, Popeyes has restaurants in Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids, Richfield, Mounds View, Crystal and Eden Prairie.

The proposal will go to the Apple Valley City Council for final approval at a later date.