Popular Apple Valley ice arena could be replaced

A concept plan to transform the ice arena is being considered.

A concept plan to transform the ice arena is being considered.

Apple Valley officials are asking residents to weigh in on a concept plan that proposes to transform the city's longstanding ice arena into a new indoor recreational facility – without the rink. 

The concept plan for the Hayes Park Ice Arena is one of many being considered as part of a broader effort by Apple Valley City Council and Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee to plan for the future of the city's parks and facilities ahead of potentially putting a bond referendum to voters next year. 

There's two concept plans under consideration for Hayes Park Ice Arena. 

The first plan would revitalize the aging facility with various improvements, including added expanded seating and a new ice refrigeration system. The proposed improvements also include new dedicated varsity team rooms with restroom and shower facilities. 

The second option would do away with the ice rink and convert the facility to a new, multi-purpose recreation space with a multi-sport playing surface able to accommodate basketball, volleyball, pickle ball, badminton and other activities. 

Both proposals call for a new entry, lobby and concessions spaces. 

In an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Eric Carlson, the city's parks and recreation director, said replacing the facility's refrigeration system in order to keep the rink running would cost around $5 million. 

“Once we do that, we’re kind of committed to it being an ice arena for the long term and we’re just trying to make sure that’s the right decision for our community,” Carlson said in the interview. 

