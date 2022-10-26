Popular food truck El Norte Kitchen to stop service

Twin Cities food truck El Norte Kitchen has announced that it will be shutting down at the end of this season.

The announcement was made on the El Norte social media pages last week, with the final days of service being Friday at Summit Brewing Co. and Monday at the Annual Halloween Street in St. Paul.

The food truck was launched by chef Ben Allen, wife Tricia, and brother Elijah in 2020, serving Arizona-style burritos and Southwestern street food, as well as its popular smash burgers.

In the announcement, the Allen family didn't rule out bringing the food truck back in the future.

"We’ve made the decision that this will be our last season operating as a food truck," the owners announced. "Our family recently grew and this new chapter has made us reassess our focus and priorities."

"For right now, it’s best that our family-run business take a pause so we can decide what’s next for ENK and focus on our family.

"To be honest, it’s been emotional, exhausting, hard to talk about, hard to plan for and hard to even articulate how we feel. We could tell you all the reasons why operating a food truck is hard as hell right now but we’d prefer to tell y’all how much we love you while we have your attention."

Here's where and when you can find the truck for its last two days: