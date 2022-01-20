Popular hibachi food truck opens second Twin Cities restaurant

The popular Hibachi Daruma food truck has opened a second storefront in the Twin Cities.

Hibachi Daruma, for the past several months, has been working on opening a brick-and-mortar location called Daruma in the former Domino's Pizza in Mound (2330 Wilshire Blvd).

The much-anticipated restaurant and sake bar, which serves hibachi dishes, sushi rolls, sashimi, a variety of appetizers, and yum yum sauce, shared on Wednesday afternoon that it will open for takeout Thursday evening. (You can order online here).

This is Hibachi Daruma's second Twin Cities storefront. The other is at 820 Marquette Ave. in Minneapolis. It launched as a food truck in the Twin Cities in 2013.

Daruma has been teasing for months that it would offer takeout before opening for on-site dining. And those on social media have been sharing their excitement, with several people posting they've already placed their order for dinner on Thursday.

It's unclear when Daruma will open for indoor dining. Bring Me The News has reached out to the restaurant for more information.

According to a Mound City Council meeting in June 2021, the 2,420-square-foot restaurant will have seating for about 56 people.

During the meeting, some council members commented on how delicious the food is, noting they've visited the Hibachi Daruma food truck that frequents Back Channel Brewing in nearby Spring Park.