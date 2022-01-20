Skip to main content
Popular hibachi food truck opens second restaurant in the Twin Cities

Popular hibachi food truck opens second restaurant in the Twin Cities

The much-anticipated Daruma opens for takeout Thursday evening.

Hibachi Daruma, Facebook

The much-anticipated Daruma opens for takeout Thursday evening.

The popular Hibachi Daruma food truck has opened a second storefront in the Twin Cities.

Hibachi Daruma, for the past several months, has been working on opening a brick-and-mortar location called Daruma in the former Domino's Pizza in Mound (2330 Wilshire Blvd).

The much-anticipated restaurant and sake bar, which serves hibachi dishes, sushi rolls, sashimi, a variety of appetizers, and yum yum sauce, shared on Wednesday afternoon that it will open for takeout Thursday evening. (You can order online here).

This is Hibachi Daruma's second Twin Cities storefront. The other is at 820 Marquette Ave. in Minneapolis. It launched as a food truck in the Twin Cities in 2013.

Daruma has been teasing for months that it would offer takeout before opening for on-site dining. And those on social media have been sharing their excitement, with several people posting they've already placed their order for dinner on Thursday. 

It's unclear when Daruma will open for indoor dining. Bring Me The News has reached out to the restaurant for more information.

According to a Mound City Council meeting in June 2021, the 2,420-square-foot restaurant will have seating for about 56 people. 

During the meeting, some council members commented on how delicious the food is, noting they've visited the Hibachi Daruma food truck that frequents Back Channel Brewing in nearby Spring Park.

Next Up

hibachi daruma
MN Food & Drink

Popular hibachi food truck opens second Twin Cities restaurant

The much-anticipated Daruma opens for takeout Thursday evening.

20211128_Vikings_49ers_REG12_0144 (1)
MN Vikings

What changes are coming to the Vikings' offensive line?

Once again, Minnesota has work to do to figure out its interior spots

Kris Ehresmann
MN News

One of Minnesota's key COVID-19 leaders is retiring

Kris Ehresmann has given more than 30 years of her life to public health in Minnesota.

summit beach park orono
MN News

Plan to develop Orono park on hold after Daytons object

The Dayton family donated the land to the city for the park in the 1970s.

covid nurse doctor hospital wikimedia commons
MN Coronavirus

Child from Twin Cities, school staff member die from COVID

Both deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

snow
MN Weather

3 clippers will deliver snow to Minnesota through Tuesday

Clippers move through Friday night, Saturday night and again Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-20 at 10.45.51 AM
MN News

Video: Inebriated Sheriff Dave Hutchinson after high-speed crash

Hutchinson was unaware of his location and repeatedly said he wasn't driving.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 20

A Mayo Clinic data scientists believes omicron may have already peaked in parts of Minnesota, though that reality won't show up in the reported cases until at least next week.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

2 dead, 1 critical after being found unconscious in garage

The men were believed to have been drinking together and possibly using drugs.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

2 teens suspected in 20 robberies arrested after police chase

They are suspects in 23 cases in three Twin Cities counties.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. Sheriff was driving 125 mph before DWI crash, files reveal

Taken together, the files provide a clearer picture of what exactly happened the morning of Dec. 8.

Pixabay - casino slot machines
MN News

Canadian man pleads guilty to sexually abusing children at MN casino

Brady John Hillis, 32, pleaded guilty two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.

Related

bridgeman's food truck duluth
MN Food & Drink

Last remaining Bridgeman's Restaurant is launching a food truck

The Duluth restaurant is the only remaining full-service Bridgeman's in business.

olive's pizza
MN Food & Drink

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar opening a second Twin Cities location

The Excelsior restaurant concept is expanding.

the blue barn - state fair
MN Food & Drink

State Fair's The Blue Barn pop-up and food truck coming to the Twin Cities this summer

The pop-up is in July, the food truck will hit the streets in August.

soul bowl 1
MN Food & Drink

Soul Bowl opening spot for to-go food in Richfield

The new location is "opening soon."

sea salt
MN Food & Drink

Sea Salt Eatery will open Friday – but things will be different

The restaurant near Minnehaha Falls announced its plans to open for takeout.

Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 8.09.14 AM
MN Food & Drink

Hope Breakfast Bar's second Twin Cities location to open Sunday

The St. Paul eatery is opening in St. Louis Park.

ribnick fur buildling 1
MN Food & Drink

Moulin Rouge restaurant, speakeasy to open in the North Loop

Chef David Fhima will open the new spot in the historic Ribnick Fur building.

famous dave's
MN Food & Drink

Famous Dave's to launch its first 'line service' restaurant in the Twin Cities

The new model of restaurant will open in September in Coon Rapids.