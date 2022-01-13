Popular Italian eatery in Uptown to permanently close

Skip to main content
Italian eatery in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood will permanently close

Italian eatery in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood will permanently close

The owner of Trattoria Mucci said it "just didn't work out this time."

Trattoria Mucci, Facebook

The owner of Trattoria Mucci said it "just didn't work out this time."

Trattoria Mucci, the well-known Italian eatery in Minnepaolis' Uptown neighborhood, will close for good by the end of this month. 

Award-winning restaurateur Tim Niver, who opened this second Mucci's location in 2019, three years after launching the original Mucci's in St. Paul, announced the planned shuttering on social media Thursday. 

"It's not been easy but it's been wonderful," Niver said of the restaurant's time at the corner of Bryant Avenue and W. Lake Street. 

"I love Uptown, I love Lyn Lake, I love Lake Street  just didn't work out this time," Niver said. "And we all know the reasons. There's a lot of reasons. I'd rather not dwell on the reasons and just say hey, it's a decision we had to make based on what we know right now."

Niver indeed does not address those reasons in his Instagram video, but offered some perspective to Jason DeRusha in a post for Minnesota Monthly.

“It’s dead," Niver said of foot traffic in Uptown, citing that as the primary driver for Trattoria Mucci's closure. 

It comes after a challenging year in Uptown, particularly last summer, when there was a period of civil unrest following the law enforcement killing of Winston Smith.

Final dinner service will be Saturday, Jan. 29, with Niver saying he hopes that helps staff transition to new opportunities. The last brunch service will be this upcoming Sunday, Jan. 16. Anyone with a gift card can use it at the St. Paul Mucci's (which is not closing) after Jan. 29.

"We're very thankful for the support of everybody in the neighborhood and outside the neighborhood. I hope the neighborhood heals," Niver said. "I hope the city heals. I hope you're doing well otherwise. This is how we find our ways these days, and I appreciate your support along the way."

Niver also owns the original Mucci's along with Saint Dinette in St. Paul, and said on Twitter those restaurants are "still hanging in there."

Here's Niver's Instagram announcement:

