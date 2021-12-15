Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Popular Minneapolis Boat Show returns in January
It's the longest-running boat show in the region.
The Minneapolis Boat Show is back after taking last winter off amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The four-day event at the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S, will be held Jan. 20-23, 2022, offering a place for people to look at and shop for boats. That includes rowboats and cruisers to fishing boats and pontoons, as well as marine accessories, innovative products and electronics all in one place. 

It's the longest-running boat show in the region, and features live music, entertainment, food and cocktails.

There are also plenty of family friendly activities, such as the antique and classic boat display, and a boating skills virtual trainer where attendees can test their docking and other skills. 

Tickets are available online and cost $12 for people 13 and older while kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Parking near the convention center ranges from $5-$15. 

The event runs 2-9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20; noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.

The boat show typically attracts 36,000 attendees. And this year, the event will follow federal, state and city protocols that are in place at the time of the event. 

